Take a look at these homes on the market in Russell

(Russell, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Russell than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

235 W 7Th, Russell, 67665 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this unique investment opportunity. This traditional two story home was set up originally as a non traditional 5 plex. The main level of the two story home has a two bedroom apartment with large living room, kitchen, laundry and bath. Has 1,170 square feet in it. The upper level of the home has two apartments that have been vacant. By adding on stairway's to each of those again, you would have to studio apartments with 430 square feet in each one. Then on the back of the home there is a large two car detached garage with a full apartment over the back of it that has 1,000 square foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Possibly 5 to 6 units that could be investing into your future financial goals. Give us a call to set up a tour. Rented so has to be scheduled.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

1628 N Maple, Russell, 67665 3 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Nice starter home. Ranch style home, two bedrooms up and one in the basement. Currently occupied so call a head to set up a showing.

1750 N Maple, Russell, 67665 4 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Good starter home. Total of 4 bedrooms and two baths. Carport and nice backyard. Occupied property please call to schedule showing.

342 W Wisconsin St, Russell, 67665 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Turn of the century bungalow home with custom built cabinets and recently updated on the outside to start you on your home ownership journey. All on one level large living room all rooms have 10 foot ceilings that make the each room feel spacious. Kitchen features a new bay window (all windows in the house are new) custom built cabinets, and wood floors. Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large laundry room create your family space. A partial stone basement with new water tank. There is also a fully decked attic space that could be turned into an additional living space with electric already run. A large backyard with a shade tree and potential two car garage or one car with a large workshop. Get in your home before the snow flies!

