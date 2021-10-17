CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

On the hunt for a home in Blanco? These houses are on the market

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Blanco, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Blanco. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hWjW_0cU44DW000

110 Short Drive, Blanco, 78606

5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Manufactured Home | 3,632 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Hill Country Home on 11.8 acres. Pride in ownership. Country Living at its finest. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home along with separate guest accommodations with full bedroom and bath above the large 2 car garage. Entertainers dream with a huge covered deck. In-ground pool with waterfall feature. Bring your horses. Multiple outbuildings. Located in Blanco ISD. Also, don't forget in wine country along with distilleries. 10 minutes from Blanco. 15 minutes to Johnson City. 30 minutes from Dripping Springs.

For open house information, contact Ashley Kerlick, Clark Real Estate Agency at 512-470-9955

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-445649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kA030_0cU44DW000

4520 Us Hwy 281, Blanco, 78606

4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in None

Excellent location located directly off 281 for and zoned for Commercial OR Residential use. Currently remodeled for office use, the beautiful limestone building can easily be changed to full residential or used for both as is. Large living room with kitchen, laundry room, one full bath and one half bath, five addl rooms, warehouse with office, shed, covered carport. Beautiful front acreage!

For open house information, contact Sheila Piazza, Piazza Realty Group, LLC at 210-825-4431

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-82408)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGBqR_0cU44DW000

206 N Calvin Barrett, Blanco, 78606

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

TO BE BUILT HOMEAWESOME OVER-SIZED WOODED LOT ON THE 13th FAIRWAY , STONE & STUCCO EXTERIOR, FORMAL FOYER W/ NICHES, BEAMS, PLANT SHELVES & NICHES, 6 CEILING TREATMENTS,OPEN GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS BUILT IN APPLIANCES, COOKTOP & SS CHIMNEY, 100% ALL WOOD SOFT CLOSE CABINETS. GIANT 23 X 19 LIV RM W/ FIXED GLASS WINDOW TO 200 SF SCREENED BACK PATIO, 10 FOOT CEILINGS 8 FT DOORS CUSTOM SHOWER,SEPARATE GRANITE VANITIES, 13 X 7 MASTER CLOSET, W/ 3 RAIL HANGING & SHOE RACKS, 2X LOW E WINDOWS, RADIANT BARRIER ROOF, A

For open house information, contact Rodney Juneau, Century 21 Smith & Associates at 210-415-5835

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1541838)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaU9h_0cU44DW000

919 Main St, Blanco, 78606

2 Beds 1 Bath | $327,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location at the corner of US Hwy 281 & 10th Street. This income producing property has 2 homes. The main home is a two bedroom, one bath with two large bonus rooms that could easily be converted into bedrooms, office space, or whatever is needed. The smaller two bedroom one bath cabin is separated from the main home with a privacy fence. With a little TLC and your imagination this property has great possibilities. Property is currently zoned Mixed Usage (Residential/Commercial) which is subject to change so please check with City of Blanco for City Regulations and Zoning questions.

For open house information, contact Melodie Noah, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-81988)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Blanco, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Country Living#Glass Window#Horse#Clark Real Estate Agency#Piazza Realty Group#Llc#Stone Stucco Exterior#W Niches#Beams#Plant Shelves Niches#Kitchen W Ss#Liv Rm W
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
42
Followers
336
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy