On the hunt for a home in Blanco? These houses are on the market

(Blanco, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Blanco. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

110 Short Drive, Blanco, 78606 5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Manufactured Home | 3,632 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Hill Country Home on 11.8 acres. Pride in ownership. Country Living at its finest. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home along with separate guest accommodations with full bedroom and bath above the large 2 car garage. Entertainers dream with a huge covered deck. In-ground pool with waterfall feature. Bring your horses. Multiple outbuildings. Located in Blanco ISD. Also, don't forget in wine country along with distilleries. 10 minutes from Blanco. 15 minutes to Johnson City. 30 minutes from Dripping Springs.

For open house information, contact Ashley Kerlick, Clark Real Estate Agency at 512-470-9955

4520 Us Hwy 281, Blanco, 78606 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in None

Excellent location located directly off 281 for and zoned for Commercial OR Residential use. Currently remodeled for office use, the beautiful limestone building can easily be changed to full residential or used for both as is. Large living room with kitchen, laundry room, one full bath and one half bath, five addl rooms, warehouse with office, shed, covered carport. Beautiful front acreage!

For open house information, contact Sheila Piazza, Piazza Realty Group, LLC at 210-825-4431

206 N Calvin Barrett, Blanco, 78606 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

TO BE BUILT HOMEAWESOME OVER-SIZED WOODED LOT ON THE 13th FAIRWAY , STONE & STUCCO EXTERIOR, FORMAL FOYER W/ NICHES, BEAMS, PLANT SHELVES & NICHES, 6 CEILING TREATMENTS,OPEN GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS BUILT IN APPLIANCES, COOKTOP & SS CHIMNEY, 100% ALL WOOD SOFT CLOSE CABINETS. GIANT 23 X 19 LIV RM W/ FIXED GLASS WINDOW TO 200 SF SCREENED BACK PATIO, 10 FOOT CEILINGS 8 FT DOORS CUSTOM SHOWER,SEPARATE GRANITE VANITIES, 13 X 7 MASTER CLOSET, W/ 3 RAIL HANGING & SHOE RACKS, 2X LOW E WINDOWS, RADIANT BARRIER ROOF, A

For open house information, contact Rodney Juneau, Century 21 Smith & Associates at 210-415-5835

919 Main St, Blanco, 78606 2 Beds 1 Bath | $327,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location at the corner of US Hwy 281 & 10th Street. This income producing property has 2 homes. The main home is a two bedroom, one bath with two large bonus rooms that could easily be converted into bedrooms, office space, or whatever is needed. The smaller two bedroom one bath cabin is separated from the main home with a privacy fence. With a little TLC and your imagination this property has great possibilities. Property is currently zoned Mixed Usage (Residential/Commercial) which is subject to change so please check with City of Blanco for City Regulations and Zoning questions.

For open house information, contact Melodie Noah, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511