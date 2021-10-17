House hunt Nathalie: See what’s on the market now

(Nathalie, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nathalie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1017 Bobwhite Lane, Nathalie, 24577 2 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Ranch | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Private country retreat! This home is nestled right in the middle of 46.73 acres & has everything a nature lover could desire! Hunting, fishing, nature trails, bird watching, four wheeling, or any other outdoor fun you can think of! Main home features a great room, eat-in kitchen/dining room, owner's bedroom with en suite bathroom & walk-in closet, guest bedroom, guest bathroom, & laundry area. Lots of closets & plenty of storage. On the front of the home is a large sun room which will be the perfect spot to sit back, relax & admire all the nature around you! Out back is a covered deck and bonus room. This room is currently being used as a craft room, but lots of other uses are at your discretion. A short walk and you will be at your 1/2 acre, stocked pond with dock. Plenty of fish here just waiting to be caught! This property also comes with a guest home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen and laundry area. Large 14 x 40 barn with 4 horse stalls, wash room, tack room, office and plenty of additional space.The barn and run-in shed were completed in 2019. This perfect country oasis is only 20 minutes from town! Call today to see this country jewel!

205 Charlotte Street, Brookneal, 24528 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | 4,350 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This charming 3 story brick home with basement offers lots of space with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This home has a formal dining room, formal family room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and an office that could be a 5th bedroom, and a full bath. On the second floor, there is an additional kitchenette with sink, cabinets, and counter space, and washer and dryer hookup, so the 2nd floor could be converted to an in-law sweet or be rented out separately. The 2nd. floor has 3 bedrooms and another full bath. The 3rd. floor is a huge game room with a pool table for your man cave or play area for the kids and has a full bath as well. The basement is unfinished and is being used for storage and a wood workshop, but also serves as a 2 car garage. This home has an outside patio sitting area outside in the flower garden and the home has a brick/screened porch off the opposite side of the house for sitting and entertaining guests or just to enjoy peace and quiet. The house had a new retaining wall installed in 2019 on the back border of the property by a professional landscaper and the yard extended on the back and the driveway refurbished. There is an outside fire pit as well.

8027 Hat Creek Road, Brookneal, 24528 3 Beds 1 Bath | $38,500 | Farm | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Nice 3 acre lot located off the road. On the lot stands an old home with a well that could be restored or a perfect lot to build your dream home!

3001 Bellevue Road, Halifax, 24558 5 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,912 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Beauty, Elegance, Serenity, are the best words to describe this spacious historical home in the nestled away among large oak trees in the yard, in the perfect location. This home hosts almost 7000 sq. ft. of living area from the original home built in 1885, to the addition/renovation that was completed in 2005. This home has a spacious primary suite located on the first floor, with 4 large bedrooms upstairs, and 2 full baths upstairs. The house has a formal living room and a formal dining room and a private office space on the first floor. This home has a spacious family room facing the scenic views of the back fields behind the house. There is also a large game room and wet bar on the first floor . The home has a balcony on the 2nd floor overlooking the the scenery of the front yard. The house has a 2 car garage with an enclosed walkway to enter the house. A portion of the movie "Finding Josephine" was filmed on this property. The property has a cabin in the yard currently used for storage along with other storage barns/buildings/sheds as well. More acreage available. Website address attached to look up the history home. https://www.oldhalifax.com/county/Bellevue.htm

