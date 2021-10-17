CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill, SC

Check out these Estill homes on the market

 6 days ago

(Estill, SC) If you've been thinking about buying a home, there aren't many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Estill. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

154 Knotty Pines Drive, Estill, 29918

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Unbelievable price for a great home in Hampton County. 154 Knotty Pine Plantation is combined with 5.80 additional acres. This property offers a quiet escape surrounded by natural beauty.

For open house information, contact Nickey Maxey, Celia Dunn Sothebys at 843-836-3900

207 Susanne Street, Hampton, 29924

2 Beds 2 Baths | $36,000 | Mobile Home | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Looking for affordable home with no HOA? This is it.....This 1993 single wide mobile home has 904 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and is located in the small rural town of Hampton, South Carolina. When entering the home you are greeted by a living area which is connected to the dining area and kitchen. The openness of the main living area allows you to be seamlessly connected to the kitchen. This home features a large master bedroom, walk in closet plus a private bathroom with shower. There is also another bedroom and full bathroom. Needs TS. Come see for yourself! Owner is a SCREA

For open house information, contact Robert Keith Horton, Southern Hometown Realty, LLC at 843-726-9599

201 Pine Street, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come see this great home for yourself! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great kitchen and living area. Storage shed for extra space out back!

For open house information, contact Jacob E. Sullivan, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

900 1St Street E, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Come see this beautiful home with so much character! Built-ins in the master bedroom and living room are a must see! The home has beautiful hardwood floors, luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen, and ceramic tiles in the bathroom. Very spacious bedrooms and living area. The backyard offers a 2 car detached garage plus an office/storage building with electric. This house is a beauty and won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jacob E. Sullivan, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

