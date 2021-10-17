Battle Mountain-curious? These homes are on the market

(Battle Mountain, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Battle Mountain will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

775 Faded Sage Drive, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,692 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This will be a beautiful Main level Emma floor plan from Humboldt Homes by Braemar Construction. This home will have some amazing features standard including; a 3 car attached garage, 9 foot ceilings throughout, gas range in the kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, large french door refrigerator, and so much more! Home is still in the beginning stages of construction so you can still make it your own, choose the colors, choice either the "mountain style" or "modern style" exterior and give it your own personal touch! Home to be built. Price to be verified with Builder before contract signing.

1705 2050 E., Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Mobile Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1988

DESIRABLY TRANQUIL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION! Craving quiet and privacy? Tired of traffic whizzing by your front door? Cul-de-sacs are sheer paradise! Enjoy life's simple pleasures by making country living your new lifestyle on this almost 5 acres parcel. In addition to minimal traffic there are gorgeous mountain views, starry nights and beautiful desert sunsets to be had. This 1188 sq. ft. manufactured home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. Other highlights of the property include central air and a fenced backyard. The house features a living room, a welcoming kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms and a laundry room and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, school and recreation.

102 Mccoy, Battle Mountain, 89820 4 Beds 2 Baths | $283,500 | Mobile Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Conveniently located, 102 McCoy welcomes you home to a well designed 1782 sq. ft. floor plan that showcases a beautifully upgraded kitchen, master bathroom and guest bathroom. Hurry and come take a look while it's still available. You won't be disappointed. Slow close drawers and cabinet doors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are just a few of the kitchen's highlights. Add a little luxury to your every day with a gorgeous, custom-built, walk-in shower in the master bathroom. In addition to the formal living room and separate family room there are 4 generously sized bedrooms (3 with walk-in closets). Enjoy the outdoors while being protected from the elements on your new cover deck that will provide protection from both sun and rain. Just consider the benefits of having a covered deck; you can expand your living space, entertain family and friends while enjoying the fresh air or even a rain storm or you might relax with your favorite book on a comfy outdoor sofa in the shade. This covered deck overlooks a luscious green lawn and private backyard. If you've been looking for a large garage, look no further. This garage is perfect for project workspaces, vehicle storage, and even large item storage. Additional amenities include central AC, handsome new flooring and location. The kiddos will love being just one block from a great park. Schedule your private showing today. The exterior of the home will be painted during the month of October to match the garage.

1930 Moccasin Road, Battle Mountain, 89820 4 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Split bedroom floorplan. The home is all electric, so no propane! The windows are big, so there is tons of natural light in the home. The master bedroom/bath has a soaker tub, double sinks in a raised vanity and a walk-in tile shower that will blow you away! The laundry room is large and doubles as a mud room right off the side exterior door.

