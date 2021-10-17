Take a look at these homes for sale in Newberry

(Newberry, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newberry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

306 Ave D, Newberry, 49868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2002

CONVIENTLY LOCATED MANUFACTORED HOME IN VILLAGE OF NEWBERRY ON THE POPUAR WEST SIDE OF TOWN, THIS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH A FULL PARTIALLY FINISHED BSEMENT HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS WITH AN OPEN CONCEPT AND BEAUTIFUL OAK CUPBOARDS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM AND ROOMY CLOSET. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED AND ARE LOCATED ON THE MAIN FLOOR. BASEMENT IS PARTIALLY FIINISHED WITH A BAR AREA AND INCLUDES WITH A FULL BATHROOM. BACK OF HOME IS A DETACHED 28 X 32 GARAGE.. IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE A NEW METAL ROOF IN 2020 ALSO INCLUDES GAS STOVE, FRIG, DISHWASHER, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER. DON'T DELAY, CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING. OWNER OCCUPIED

6689 Center Ave, Newberry, 49868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nicely appointed home located just outside of Newberry! You'll find 3 bedrooms and 11/2 bathrooms as well as original hardwood floors and a beautiful stone fireplace in the living room. Partially finished basement that provides added room for guests. Detached 28'x40' two car garage as well as additional storage buildings all situated on a large (1/2 acre) lot. Open deck on the south side for grilling out or entertaining friends. This home as something for everyone and is ready for new owners. Call for details and a private tour!

28817 County Road 455, Newberry, 49868 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Do it all from here!! Hunt, fish, ATV ride or snowmobile from this well-maintained camp. Locally known as ''Carlson Camp'' located North of Newberry on County Road 455. Many nice features including a generator, bathroom with shower and sleeps 8. Ready for you to begin your outdoor adventures. Fully equipped with appliances, beds and propane furnace. Seller currently LEASES property that camp sits on which is 40 acres. (Lease is transferable)

15745 Williams, Newberry, 49868 2 Beds 0 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful log cabin set on 40 acres that is entirely surrounded by State land for miles. Located in Luce County, north of Newberry in a great recreation location this property is one of those hard to come by scenarios that you just don't see very often. The road access is just under 3 miles from highway 123 on a solid access road that solely accesses the sale property. The cabin was built in 2010 and has a great camp layout with large open space and ample sleeping area for a crowd. A commercial stove with griddle helps keep the crew fed. The camp is wired with 110 and 12v systems. A gas generator is included and a the set up accommodates a propane generator as well. There is a point well and sauna complete with a toilet and space heat. The cabin and sauna have steel roofing. This location is extremely secluded but has a good road to the camp and is less than 1/2 hr from town. Snowmobiling in this location is second to none. Murphy creek runs through the acreage. The property has been in one family for generations and is ready to pass on to a new crew.

