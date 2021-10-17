CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Check out these homes on the Nocona market now

 6 days ago

(Nocona, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Nocona. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I83Z3_0cU447It00

844 County Road 433 S, Saint Jo, 76265

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Farm | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Ideal weekend or full time residence 4 bedrooms, bonus room (office) off living area, 2005 double wide manufactured home on 10.59+- acres. The address is Saint Jo however the location is far west Cooke County. 3 Tuff-Shed storage buildings 8'x10', 8'x6', 10'x10', 2 storage, 1 used as tool shed shop behind house. Densely treed Deer & Turkey wildlife habitat deluxe! Two level hunting blind INCLUDED. Water well with filter. Recently rebuilt well house. Secluded yet easy access. PROPERTY PERIMETER IS NOT FENCED. Kitchen oven, refrigerator, washer,dryer remain with property. Survey ordered will be 30 days. Preferred Montague Co. Abst.&Title Co. 11279 ST Hwy 59N Montague, TX email service@mcatco.com Ph:940 894-2781

For open house information, contact Toxie Beavers, Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS at 940-326-5001

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14632088)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0162Pk_0cU447It00

11682 Fm 677 S, Saint Jo, 76265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in None

7 +- acres, tress in a rural setting. House. Shop.

For open house information, contact Brad Johnson, Halo Group Realty, LLC at 214-239-1889

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14628563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSMy0_0cU447It00

16370 State Highway 59 N, Montague, 76251

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come take a look at this very well maintained home surrounded by beautiful trees. Country living in a private setting but close to town. The backyard is amazing and wooded. New 20 x 30 pole barn, new well and well house, new laminate flooring, composite porch on front and back. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Split floor plan, 2 living, open kitchen and dining with wood burning fireplace. All of this and more sitting on 2 acres! Minutes from the growing little community of Saint Jo. This place is definitely a must see! Buyers and buyers agent should verify accuracy of all data. All info heron deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Melissa McPherson, Major League Realty, Inc. at 940-648-0382

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14636936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaIr9_0cU447It00

4804 Fm 2382, Saint Jo, 76265

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,325,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1981

An oasis of privacy! Come check out this honey hole of rest, relaxation, recreation, fishing, and hunting! This property boasts of over 60 acres of woods, a 16 acre, man-made lake, a fishery raceway, 1440 square foot, 2 bed, 2 bath house with wrap-around porch, and many building sites for development.

For open house information, contact Kelly Bob Bayer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638037)

#Realtors#Country Living#Honey Hole#Tuff Shed#Deer Turkey#Montague Co#Title Co#Coldwell Banker Apex#House#Halo Group Realty#Llc
Nocona, TX
