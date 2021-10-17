CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

House hunt Grangeville: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(Grangeville, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grangeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

437 Dewey Saddle Rd., Grangeville, 83530

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous, brand new construction home in the highly desirable Dewey Saddle Rd. area, 10 minutes outside of the town of Grangeville. This home is not finished on the inside which will help get your creativity flowing! Not only is this home beautiful on the outside, but the views don't get better than this! a pond has been dug and will have water there shortly and grass seed has been laid. There is a spot in the home where the concrete slab does not reach - this is where plumbing is set to be.

For open house information, contact Faith Uhlenkott, Century 21 Price Right at 208-799-2100

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814515)

169 Cash Lane, Grangeville, 83530

4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 1996

10 acres of everything on the list. Useable pasture, trees, creek, 360 views, fruit trees, garden, large shop, circle drive, close to town, chicken house and a tree house. This home is a 4 bdrm 3 bth home with a 3 car garage and a bonus room off the garage that can be used as a weight room or turn it into a shop. Entertain the whole family with this slice of perfection in the middle of North Central Idaho.

For open house information, contact Tara Connolley, Highland Realty at 208-983-2935

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808756)

