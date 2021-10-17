Take a look at these homes for sale in Piedmont

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, MO

 6 days ago

(Piedmont, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Piedmont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

107 Hickory Drive, Piedmont, 63957

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Check out this recently updated basement home. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Possible 4th bedroom is nonconforming on the main level that is currently being used as an office/laundry room. Home has updated vinyl wood plank flooring, Roof is 3 years old. There is second washer/dryer hookups in the basement that could be used as well. Plenty of space for entertaining on the double lot that's over 1/2 acre! Home is in a great area of Piedmont and would be perfect for a family! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Stacy R. Jordan, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60197168)

405 Ridgeview Drive, Piedmont, 63957

2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute home in a quiet community! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is low maintenance, low cost, and move in ready. Enjoy sitting on the large back deck under the mature shade trees in this quiet neighborhood. This house has been well maintained inside and out and is ready for its new owner. Whether it be a first time home, empty nester home, or a vacation home near Clearwater Lake, this property is for you!

For open house information, contact Todd Henson, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21062007)

4241 Wayne Route B, Piedmont, 63957

5 Beds 6 Baths | $984,000 | Single Family Residence | 60,000 Square Feet | Built in 2006

STUNNING Lodge Style, Timber Frame Custom Built Kiln Dried Oak Timbers by Hearthstone Timber Frame Co in Tenn. On 10 gorgeous AC m/l (will sell up to 350 additional acres, Price Negotiable). Fabulous Family room w/ wood Fireplace. Amazing Living Room w/another Fireplace opens to a combo dining room & adjoining breakfast nook. Behind all this is A "to die for" Professional Chef's Kitchen, complete with Electrolux Commercial Fridge & Cook Top Gas Range, Electrolux Double wall oven. The Beautiful Island has a Kitchen-Aid Icemaker, Prep Sink & Microwave. Butler's Pantry. Super Sharp Master Bedroom Suite w/Jacuzzi tub & Separate Shower, 12 x 12 Master Walk In Closet. Upper Level has 2 full Baths and 2 Bedrooms. Basement has Decorative Drop Ceilings, Rec Room & 3rd Fireplace, Billiard Room, Extra Storage, 1 Bedroom & bath and 1/2. Central Vacuum, 2 Generac generators, 60 x 40 Shop w/ heat and a/c, metal inside & Out, 24 x 48 In-Ground heated Pool. Just minutes from Clearwater Lake.

For open house information, contact Bobbie Browne, RE/MAX Best Choice at 573-431-2210

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21029438)

923 North 2Nd Street, Piedmont, 63957

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1965

$159,000. 923 N. 2nd. Street, Piedmont. Cute 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a detached 1 car garage sitting on .25 of an acre m/l. Home has 2 separate living areas, one with a small kitchen area with apartment sized electric stove/oven and a refrigerator and a bathroom. That area of the home has window unit ac and space heater. Other side of the home has natural gas and central air. Home was built in 1965.

For open house information, contact Kurt Knodell, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21048111)

