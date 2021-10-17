Check out these Goodland homes on the market

(Goodland, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Goodland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

919 College Avenue, Goodland, 67735 5 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to the home you've been dreaming of! 919 College Avenue in Goodland is a newly remodeled home with many appealing updates. Starting with the exterior, the paint is all fresh and siding has been redone to give this home a stunning appearance. The driveway leads to a carport that is attached to the home. In the backyard, a large deck offers a great place for gatherings and entertaining. An underground sprinkler system helps to keep the yard green and growing through the summer months. Now onto the interior of the home. Starting in the kitchen, every detail will want to grab your attention. Quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, ample white cabinetry with lighting, a pantry, a built in hutch, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, a stainless steel range hood, porcelain tile floors, and bright lighting throughout all tie together to create a level of luxury that anyone can appreciate. The luxurious setting continues to flow with a dining room off the kitchen that features a beautiful bay window. Another bay window is present in the home's entryway, along with ceramic tile and a coat closet. Vinyl wood-look flooring is present in the dining room and continues throughout the majority of the main level. A well-lit, spacious, and fan-equipped living room gives you a wonderful space for spending time with family and friends. Down the hallway you'll find a whole house fan, a full bathroom, and 3 bedrooms. The bathroom features a dual sink vanity with a quartz countertop, a tile backsplash, ceramic tile flooring, and a walk-in shower. Each of the large bedrooms on the main level offers its own closet and ceiling fan. Moving to the basement, wood finishes in the family room create a more relaxed setting for when you're ready to unwind and start your next movie marathon. Again, a ceiling fan helps keep air circulating and fresh. The basement bathroom, like its counterpart, offers premium features including a quartz countertop, ceramic tile, and a walk in shower. 2 conforming bedrooms in the basement also offer the same features as those on the main level with their own closets and ceiling fans. This beautiful and welcoming home is ready to help you make memories that last a lifetime! Come see why this is the home for you!

1504 College Avenue, Goodland, 67735 5 Beds 2 Baths | $363,500 | Single Family Attached | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Looking for a unique home with equal parts character and class? If so, we may have just the right thing! Land 2 Legacy is proud to offer 1504 College Avenue as another premium property for sale in Goodland. This is a ranch style home that sits on a corner lot and has brick on the outside and mid-century modern touches throughout the interior that set it apart from many other homes on the market today. Features you will see throughout the home include but are not limited to: updated lighting throughout both floors, bamboo flooring, original bookshelves, quartz countertops, updated bathrooms, and large rooms in general. The main level of this home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, the kitchen, living room, and a formal room. The kitchen has many premium features: stainless steel appliances, dual oven configuration, quartz countertops, and bamboo flooring just to name a few. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom which has plenty of features of its own, a few being a walk in shower with a rainfall head, updated tile, a free standing tub, and a dual vanity with a Carrera marble counter. Outside the bathroom however, the master bedroom also features a walk-in closet and updated carpet and lighting. A second bedroom on the main floor is right next to the master, which could work great as a room for a younger child or could be repurposed and serve as something other than a bedroom. The third bedroom is through a hallway off the kitchen, and this is a very large bedroom with various potentials. It would work great as someone's personal bedroom, a guest bedroom, or could even be repurposed and used for something that may require more space than a typical bedroom. Back through the hallway you have the home's second bathroom which has also been updated with new tile, a vanity, a porcelain countertop, and a shower and tub to make it a full bathroom. Moving past the kitchen, a couple small steps give way to vaulted ceilings over an extremely welcoming living room with a fire place and original bookshelves built into the wall. Not to mention, this space has also received updates to its lighting. From the living room you can go a few different directions. You can step into an oversized two-car garage, make your way down the stairs, or step into the backyard and escape from the rest of the world through either of two sliding glass doors. The porch out the back doors is just as perfect for mornings as it is evenings offering shade and protection from sun throughout the majority of the day. When the sun goes down and you're worried about staying warm instead of cool, there's a fire pit included with the property for that very reason. The water-fed yard bundled with the trees, large porch, fire pit, and landscaping create an ideal atmosphere for making memories. Going back to the garage, it is oversized and completed with a well-lit work bench. Below the main level of the home, you will find a large family room, two nonconforming bedrooms, a storage room, and the laundry/utility room. The family room can be single purpose if one chose to utilize it this way, but it also gives you enough space to potentially use to serve a variety of different purposes. Furthermore, the two nonconforming basement bedrooms give you more space if you do happen to need it, and the storage room gives you somewhere to store seasonal items or any of your other extra stuff. Don't miss your chance to call this mid-century modern masterpiece yours! Call today to schedule a private tour of the home!

614 Center Avenue, Goodland, 67735 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Investment property or starter home....This home has what you're looking for. Outside you'll find vinyl siding, newer roof, fenced back yard and detached garage. Inside is a living room/dining combination, two bedrooms, kitchen with appliances and washer/dryer area off kitchen, updated bath. There is a partial basement mainly for storage. Some of the recent updates include new central heat, electric breaker box, garage door opener, granite composite kitchen sink with faucet and more! Priced right! Call Donna Moore, listing agent, today to schedule your showing. 785-899-2328 office or 785-899-8089 cel.

402 College, Goodland, 67735 0 Bed 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,400 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large open sanctuary with two small offices in front. Entry with coffee bar, 2 class rooms, front office area, kitchen with dining area. 2 baths, everything is in good condition. Across from North school offers lots of possibilities. Upgrade your church facility, or have a day center or school facility. Sprinkler system in grass. Concrete parking area, 2 central heat and air units.

