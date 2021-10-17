Check out these homes for sale in Newcastle now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, WY

 6 days ago

(Newcastle, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newcastle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

103 Bonnie Brae Ave -, Newcastle, 82701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1950

If you haven't been to Newcastle lately --this house and community is worth the road trip! Perfect second home ,first home, retirement ,Air B&B and everything in between. On a tree lined street you will pull up and be greeted by an adorable covered porch with a freshly painted exterior. Built in 1950 with 1406 SF home boast main level living at it's finest.! there are 3 bedroom with access to the covered back porch from the master bedroom. With newly painted interior walls you cannot miss the fireplace perfect for our Wyoming weather. There are multiple updates throughout including , new counters, farmhouse sink with sanitizing station, and light fixtures throughout. Enjoy Indian summer on the covered back porch in the private backyard. Contact Maurica Hanson 307.660.2126

For open house information, contact Maurica Hanson, RE/MAX Professionals at 307-682-6622

Copyright © 2021 Campbell County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRWY-21-425)

110 Sheridan St -, Newcastle, 82701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath single level ranch style on a double lot. Sellers are VERY motivated.

For open house information, contact Matthew Ramsey, Ramsey Real Estate at 605-431-9330

Copyright © 2021 Campbell County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRWY-19-938)

