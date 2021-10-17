CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Perry? These houses are on the market

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 6 days ago

(Perry, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRs3T_0cU4407o00

26 Main Street, Geneseo, 14454

7 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,612 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW! CHARM & CHARACTER OF YESTERYEAR BUT WITH $750,000 INVESTED IN PROPERTY! UPDATES INCLUDE MAJORITY OF ROOF, BOILER, A/C, ELECTRIC, SEC SYSTEM, RETAINING WALLS, HANDICAP ACCESS, FOUNDATION, EXTERIOR, ON DEMAND HOT WATER AND MUCH MORE! SUPER AREA NEAR COLLEGE, ZONED MIXED USE/RESIDENTIAL (R1325987) **KNOWN AS THE McCLELLAN HOUSE** *A MUST SEE!! FULL 3RD FLOOR NEEDS TLC. FULL FINISHED WALKOUT BSMT, GREAT YARD and FIREPLACE AS-IS. COZY AND QUAINT VILLAGE LIVING IN ONE OF GENESEO'S FINEST PROPERTIES!!!

For open house information, contact Thomas DeManincor, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2qh6_0cU4407o00

15 East Mill Street, Castile, 14427

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nicely maintain colonial house Located in Castile, New York. House sits on just over a half of acre with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Includes a complete new roof on house and detached garage. New 200amp service and many more updates! The yard is a nice size with a shed. Village water and sewer connected with the benefit of Çastile Village electric. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact William G. Wallace, AB Cole Real Estate, Inc. at 585-243-2643

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCRd4_0cU4407o00

207 S Corn Street, Ithaca, 14550

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is located in the heart of downtown Ithaca! A five-minute or less walk to recreation, shopping, restaurants, and more. This charming 3 bedroom home has spacious rooms and 1.5 baths with vinyl and laminate wood flooring, neutral grey paint throughout. The upstairs bedroom has a half bath and spacious landing that can be redesigned to suit any need or idea. Enjoy your own private backyard and outdoor space. A lovely place to entertain outdoors! Currently operating as a rental, this is an income-producing property. With a few updates and some TLC, this home could be your dream property. Comfortable and cozy this home is the perfect starter home or investment property. Don't miss this opportunity. Welcome to your new home or property. Nothing to do now but make it yours and turn the key.

For open house information, contact Bintu Sidiki, Keller Williams Realty Souther at 607-275-5600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNUfG_0cU4407o00

10 Rorbach Lane, Geneseo, 14454

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Classic mid century Cape Cod with a user friendly floor plan. Entry foyer welcomes you to the living room dining room combo with a wood burning fireplace (not used by the current owners). Hardwoods throughout the first floor. Eat in kitchen with back door entry. Two bedrooms full bath on the first floor, two bedrooms full bath on the second floor along with ample knee wall storage. Ever Dry treatment in the basement, newer mechanics and new windows throughout the house. Single car detached garage with added lean to storage. Village lot is over half an acre and backs up to Highland Park. Open Sunday, October 3rd from 12 to 2. Delayed negotiations October 7th at 4 pm. Allow 24 hours for a response.

For open house information, contact Holly H. Harvey, Empire Realty Group at 585-346-2222

#Restaurants#Open House#Wood Flooring#Electric#Sec#Mcclellan#Bsmt#Great Yard
Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

