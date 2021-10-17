CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alturas, CA

Check out these homes on the Alturas market now

 6 days ago

(Alturas, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Alturas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 Glenn Street, Alturas, 96101

1 Bed 1 Bath | $77,600 | Single Family Residence | 516 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Come enjoy the rural lifestyles of Modoc County & purchase this quaint cozy 1 Bdr/1 Bth, cottage style home with detached 1-car garage located in the rural community of Alturas, CA. Home comes equipped with kitchen range, refrigerator, galley kitchen, laminate flooring, laundry area, monitor stove, mud room, covered front & back porch & newer vinyl windows. Garage has enclosed shop area, fenced front & backyard, graveled driveway & views of Modoc Wildlife Refuge. Home is located in quiet neighborhood in at the end of Alturas city limits, close to schools, shopping & amenities. Property is currently utilized as income producing rental property so purchase as investment with income into the future!

For open house information, contact JoAnn White, United Country Stevenson Realty at 530-233-2440

Copyright © 2021 Modoc County Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCLSCA-2905745)

349 Pheasant, Alturas, 96101

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Dont miss this one! 2 bed/2 bath MFG on a little over 7 acres of land. 3 lots on 2 parcels. Several outbuildings : barn, chicken house with an automatic door and over 4200 sq ft of fenced in yard for the chickens. 16 X 16 barn with stalls. Fruit trees. Very nice back deck. Covered front deck. Storage shed w/ loft. Vinyl windows. New updated laminated floor. Custom wall in kitchen. Heated with a wood stove, forced electric heat and heat pump for air conditioning.. Approx 6 miles from town. This property would be perfect for the 4-Hers.

For open house information, contact Martha Williams, Modoc Realty at 530-233-3133

Copyright © 2021 Modoc County Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCLSCA-2905829)

311 E Modoc St, Alturas, 96101

4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1911

CHARM! is what you think of when you see this home! Built in 1911 but totally redone, keeping much of the period appropriate accents! Home has, scraped oak floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautifully bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs is a fully finished/walkout basement with laundry room, bathroom plus 3 additional rooms. Plenty of light from the windows, no dark basement! Home is heated with a pellet stove insert and electric heaters. THE COTTAGE... Yes, there is another home. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with its own landscaped yard with a white picket fence & in ground sprinklers. There is the oversized 2 car garage with auto doors and a bathroom! Space between the homes is nicely graveled and has a garden area. The side yard of the main home has a play set for the kiddos that you can view from the large deck off of the kitchen. This home should be featured in better homes and gardens magazine! It is tasteful and inviting. It would be a great home to raise a family in! There are so many wonderful features to talk about and not enough space here...View this home today before it becomes someone else's FOREVER HOME!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Enz-Davis, United Country Stevenson Realty at 530-233-2440

Copyright © 2021 Modoc County Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCLSCA-2905870)

1609 N East St, Alturas, 96101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Needs work but, has potential! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1,183 sq.ft. of living space and is on a large lot. Home has been upgraded with a new heating and air system, a new pellet stove and an on-demand hot water heater. The home has vinyl siding, a 1 car garage, carports and other storage buildings. Home is on 2 lots that are fenced as one. Come and see this today! It is priced to sell!!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Enz-Davis, United Country Stevenson Realty at 530-233-2440

Copyright © 2021 Modoc County Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCLSCA-2905857)

