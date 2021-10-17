House hunt Kalona: See what’s on the market now

(Kalona, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalona. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

900 Creekside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 4 Beds 4 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Walkout 2-Story w/ finished lower level. Main floor features a kitchen w/ island, pantry & stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the deck, gas fireplace in the living room & a half bath. All 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ the laundry & storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, master bathroom w/ dual sinks & shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom w/ tub/shower & bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet. Right Side.

1104 Croell Ave, Tiffin, 52340 5 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in 2020

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. CONTACT LA FOR SELECTIONS. Attractive Scallon Custom Homes featuring quartz kitchen counters, ceramic backsplash, spacious front entryway, great room fireplace stone surround with a floating mantel, white kitchen cabinets, gray LVP flooring in the kitchen, great room, hall, baths, entry w/ drop zone lockers with a shiplap backing, white ranch trim & doors throughout. Covered deck off the dining. Master spa with ceramic shower. Finished lower level with a wet bar.

804 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. New two-story floor plan in a new zero lot subdivision! Main floor features a kitchen with island & stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

902 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Main floor features a kitchen with island and stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

