CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

House hunt Kalona: See what’s on the market now

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 6 days ago

(Kalona, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalona. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlgJd_0cU43xQb00

900 Creekside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

4 Beds 4 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Walkout 2-Story w/ finished lower level. Main floor features a kitchen w/ island, pantry & stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the deck, gas fireplace in the living room & a half bath. All 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ the laundry & storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, master bathroom w/ dual sinks & shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom w/ tub/shower & bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet. Right Side.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202103061)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GauEc_0cU43xQb00

1104 Croell Ave, Tiffin, 52340

5 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in 2020

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. CONTACT LA FOR SELECTIONS. Attractive Scallon Custom Homes featuring quartz kitchen counters, ceramic backsplash, spacious front entryway, great room fireplace stone surround with a floating mantel, white kitchen cabinets, gray LVP flooring in the kitchen, great room, hall, baths, entry w/ drop zone lockers with a shiplap backing, white ranch trim & doors throughout. Covered deck off the dining. Master spa with ceramic shower. Finished lower level with a wet bar.

For open house information, contact Ann Scallon, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202006482)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMDQD_0cU43xQb00

804 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. New two-story floor plan in a new zero lot subdivision! Main floor features a kitchen with island & stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202101627)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHTBz_0cU43xQb00

902 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Main floor features a kitchen with island and stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202100903)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Kalona, IA
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Storage Room#Laundry Room#The Living Room#Bedrooms 2 3#Gateway Access Realty#Scallon Custom Homes#White Ranch Trim
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
19
Followers
295
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy