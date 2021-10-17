Check out these homes for sale in New Windsor now

(New Windsor, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Windsor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

749 Blue Moon Lane, Westminster, 21157 5 Beds 3 Baths | $628,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,130 Square Feet | Built in None

The popular Hadley home design includes 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. You will love the stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and granite or quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Other highlights includes: Loft, open floorplan, attached garage and professional landscaping! This home plan is perfect for the growing family.

740 Scarlet Sky Dr., Westminster, 21157 6 Beds 4 Baths | $682,990 | Single Family Residence | 4,234 Square Feet | Built in None

This will feel like home! The dining room will greet you at the foyer which leads you to the open great room and sunny kitchen and casual dining area. This is a kitchen for a chef with an abundance of storage with cabinets, pantry and butler pantry. The owners entry features a walk-in closet and drop-zone area. The main level also offers a bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or office space. The upper level offers and additional living room with 4 more bedrooms and the owners suite with tray ceiling. The basement recreation room, bedroom and bath are finished for your convenience.*Square footage includes lower level recreational, bed and bath. Dimensions and measurements are approximate.

695 Stonegate Road, Westminster, 21157 5 Beds 4 Baths | $626,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,742 Square Feet | Built in None

The Summit by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,742 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an upstairs bonus room and a 2-car garage. The Summit is everything youre looking for without compromise! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the bright formal dining room. The foyer brings you back into the open concept living space, highlighted by the roomy kitchen area and large modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large bonus room and upstairs laundry room, simplifying an everyday chore! Theres an additional 4 bedrooms upstairs, one being a princess suite, and the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.

2001 Damon Drive, Mt. Airy, 21771 3 Beds 2 Baths | $604,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,343 Square Feet | Built in None

Striking kitchen with island overlooking dining area. Spacious great room and dining area with access to optional deck. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Convenient HovHall off garage keeping home tidy. Optional Extra Suite with full bath for overnight guest. Spacious basement rec room included .

