Take a look at these homes on the Windom market now

(Windom, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Windom. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

891 Winnie Avenue, Windom, 56101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story home!! Attached single car garage, insulated and heated. The laundry is in the heated garage. The kitchen was updated in 2016 with cabinets, backsplash, etc. you will also find a skylight and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors are under all flooring on the main floor except the kitchen. The main floor bath has an Onyx walk-in shower and linen closet. Nice sized living room with bow window. The sunroom is finished with car siding, laminate flooring and vinyl windows. You will also find full kitchen and appliances in the sunroom. You will find a family room in the basement with recessed lighting. The basement also has a ¾ bath, an office and storage room. Add an egress window to the office and you could have bedroom #4. Radon gas system already installed. The property has 2 storage sheds, the larger one has electricity and heat. Enjoy relaxing on the patio.

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

930 21St Street, Windom, 56101 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,207 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler! Triple attached garage with finished interior! Low-maintenance steel siding! Semi-open floor plan! Main floor laundry! Spacious formal living room with vaulted ceiling and great windows to let in the natural light! The living room and kitchen share a wall that has a cut out between the 2 rooms and is a pony wall! The stairway to the basement is located between the formal living room and eat-in kitchen! Large, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances!! The eat-in kitchen has a bay window area near the table! You will find the kitchen has a lot of cabinets and counter-top-space! Great for holiday baking! Many appliances are staying with the home the range, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer, washer, dryer and central vacuum! You have an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room!!! In the formal dining room you have space for a China hutch or curio! The main floor has a wonderful 4 season room! The sunroom offers a cozy area for

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

221 Buckwheat Avenue, Windom, 56101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split level home!! Double attached garage with finished interior! Low maintenance steel siding! Spacious foyer. The kitchen, dining room and living room have a vaulted ceiling and a semi-open concept. The dining room and living room ceilings are also beamed. Nice kitchen cabinets and a breakfast bar! Stainless steel kitchen appliances. The dining area has patio doors that could go to a deck! The living room feel expansive. The main floor has 1 bedroom with a vaulted ceiling. On the lower level you will find 2 more bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms have built-in storage and are nice sized. The basement family room has a Kozy Heat electric fireplace with a stone and wood surround. You will also find a curved wet bar in the family room! Walk-out basement with patio doors!! This home has a radon system already installed in 2006 and is checked every year since! Almost all newer windows. Extra room that can be reached through the garage for storage or whatever makes you happy

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

40282 380Th Street, Windom, 56101 4 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1905

6.27 acres of privacy! This AS IS property is going to take work to get it back to what it once was! Four bedroom, 1 bath, 1.75 story home! The home has steel siding and newer windows!! When you enter the home you find yourself in a very large front porch with a gas fireplace! Also, you will find a hot tub partially below the floor! The room is done with car siding on the walls and ceiling! When you walk into the living room you see a wood burning fireplace! There are also, 2 closets in the living room! Beyond the living room is a main floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath right outside the bedroom! The full bath has a step-in tub! Good sized kitchen! Appliances staying with the home is a refrigerator, microwave, range and wall oven! Upstairs is a small bedroom with a piano in it! Bedroom 3 has double closets! The 4th bedroom has double closets 1 of which is cedar! The basement does have water leaks, as does the roof! Everything on the property and in the home

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100