Melrose, MN

Top homes for sale in Melrose

Melrose News Beat
 6 days ago

(Melrose, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Melrose will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

24935 Cedar Lake Road, Sauk Centre, 56378

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Amazing hobby farm located between Sauk Centre & Grey Eagle Area. This location is excellent and the 18 acres of land being sold with this farm is gorgeous offering some tillable, a food plot & excellent recreational or hunting opportunities. The home is spacious built in 2010 appears to be like new construction. Featuring 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. You must see the owners suite it is unbelievable. Home has an open kitchen, dining, & living floor plan. Hickory cabinets, Ash hardwood floors & knotty pine vaulted ceiling & much of the millwork was milled from trees from this subject property. Property has several pole buildings and the horse barn which bas 8 box stalls and the tact room. Part of the property is fenced for cattle or horses. This is an amazing opportunity to locate a small acreage farm like this in central MN.

For open house information, contact Brandon Kelly, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

20946 Marshfield Circle, Albany, 56307

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful 1.5 story home in a family-friendly neighborhood. Large kitchen has a granite top island and an abundance of cabinets. Formal living room and family room on the main level. Gas fireplace in the family room. Master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. Newer furnace and central air. The detached garage is 26X36 Insulated, sheetrocked, and plumbed for heat. This home sits on 1.05 acres on a corner lot.

For open house information, contact Janel Morgan, RE/MAX Results at 320-251-2200

41101 County Road 167, Melrose, 56352

6 Beds 4 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,572 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Impressive custom built home on approximately 32 acres of land. Owners can subdivide the land to reduce the price significantly. Approximately 4764 sq. ft. Home plus a finished vaulted, tongue and groove ceiling, screened in porch off the kitchen & dining room. This is a custom built home with Hickory floors, raised kitchen cabinets & vaulted ceilings, 2 major beam structures, take a look at the attached supplement.

For open house information, contact Steven Hansen, RE/MAX Results at 320-251-2200

313 Main Street W, Melrose, 56352

4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Located On Large Lot With Over 2,500 Finished Sq Ft. This Home Boasts Tons Of Great Features Including; Two Attached Garages And Detached 2 Stall Garage, 4 Bedrooms On One Level, Main Floor Laundry, Two Family Rooms, And Private Backyard. Don't Forget To Mention All The Updates; New Hot Water Heater Sept 2021, New Flooring Throughout The Home, Boiler & Roof Within 10 Years, And Much More! Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful Property And Schedule Your Showing Today While It Lasts!

For open house information, contact Cody Scherping, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

