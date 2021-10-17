CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardinsburg, KY

Top homes for sale in Hardinsburg

 6 days ago

(Hardinsburg, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hardinsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1130 Highway 1401, Harned, 40144

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Are you looking for a move in ready home that is close to town but far enough out of town for country living. This property has it all, finished walkout basement, plenty of room for man cave, or crafting room, kids playroom and storage. Home also has a nice detached garage with electric and concrete floor. Property also has a pond with fish in backyard. Home features a 3 bedroom, 3 bath with wide open spaces in the right areas. Call today to schedule your showing on this one before its gone.

211 Pearl Street, Irvington, 40146

3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bedroom, 1 bath home with great access to HWY 60. This home has such charm and is ready for its new owners. Enjoy your time in the sunroom with family and friends, grab a chair and enjoy the patio out back, have a game night upstairs, or bring your tools and vehicles to put in this double car garage with an additional 24x24 space with a loft.

289 Lucas Moore Lane, Irvington, 40146

3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Your piece of paradise is waiting! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with multiple outbuildings and 16+ acres. This beautiful, immaculately maintained property is just waiting for you to move in! As soon as you step onto the front porch you'll instantly want to stay and soak up the peace & quiet! Step inside & find a large entry with the formal living room to your right with tray ceiling. The 9' ceilings in this home make it feel so spacious. Huge family room is right behind it. Split floorplan with two large bedrooms with a full bath in between. Step from the front door, or the family room, into the huge kitchen & dining space. This kitchen is a chef's dream with tons of cabinet space, a huge island, and not one but TWO pantries! This home also includes a laundry room with an additional closet. Off the kitchen is the primary bedroom suite. This space features a tray ceiling, bay windows, huge walk-in closet, and bath. Bring your king size bed and large furniture it will easily fit! Step outside you'll find the covered porch and deck for all your outdoor entertaining needs! Includes a 24'x40' 2 car garage with workshop space; 12x30 shed, rv carport, & a 14x20 hobby shed that is 100% finished!

410 Pine Ridge Lane, Hardinsburg, 40143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1160 sqâ€™ lakefront home will WOW the socks off of you! The fantastic views along with the comfort and unbelievable addition by Bill Drury makes this a lake house you will never want to leave! It CAN be a package deal FOR THE RIGHT PRICE! Located in Pine Ridge Camp on Pine Ridge LANE, (which is an unrestricted neighborhood and allows mobile homes) but is becoming one of the most popular subdivisions to RECLAIM. There are NO STRICT HOAâ€™s but ONLY CARING homeowners that want to come to the lake and have a GREAT TIME! The lake house lovers on this street WANT to keep homes nice and the values are soaring! You can lay in bed in the ownerâ€™s suite and have morning coffee while looking out at the lake. This homeowner says they spend most of their time on the screened porch while not on Rough River Lake boating. With the incredible prices lake homes are bringing, it would be a shame to let this one get away! Listing agent to be present at showings.

Hardinsburg, KY
