Check out these Pipestone homes on the market

(Pipestone, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pipestone will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

220 Sw 5 St, Pipestone, 56164 4 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1905

CORNER LOT! Check out this 4 bed home with over 1,700ft of finished square footage that is primed for your customizing. The home includes an oversized 2 stall garage, new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring that is started and yours to complete. Stop paying rent today and build some equity right here!

704 W Main St, Pipestone, 56164 2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1910

New listing! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath with main floor laundry. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Original stain glass window in living room and much original woodwork showing off the craftmanship this home was built with. Appliances include washer, dryer, window AC, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. This home has been updated to 100 amp electric and high efficiency furnace. Shingles were new in 2017 and new sewer line from the house to the street in 2021. Large backyard and detached garage. Many updates have been done! Buyers qualified for conventional loan or cash only, please.

318 Sw 5Th St, Pipestone, 56164 3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in 1915

1.5 Story Home that has been updated! New Flooring, Front Deck, Landscaping, Seamless Gutters And Fresh Paint! Oversized Single Car garage. The property features Kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, main floor bathroom 2 bedrooms in the upper level with potential for another bathroom! Basement has 2 non conforming bedrooms and laundry room

