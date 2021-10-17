On the hunt for a home in Clay Center? These houses are on the market

(Clay Center, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clay Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

820 Dexter, Clay Center, 67432 4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,603 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great Bungalow in Clay Center. 30-40 Minutes from Ft. Riley this home has a lot to offer. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Nicely remodeled kitchen. New roof installed. Large fenced in yard and detached garage with alley access. Call Realtor Missy Blacketer for your personal showing (785) 479-3675.

For open house information, contact Missy Blacketer, NextHome Unlimited at 785-762-2451

901 Juniper, Wakefield, 67487 4 Beds 2 Baths | $183,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1935

From the picturesque front porch, to the original wood floors, to the built-in shelving and intricate woodwork, this home screams charm for days. This home has been updated while also preserving its unique characteristics that give it it's old character. The kitchen and bathrooms feature newer finishes, fresh paint throughout a majority of the interior, and roof was replaced in 2018. With 3 garage stalls, this home features ample space for a workshop or extra parking for RV's, boats, cars, etc! With two separate porches and a large corner lot this home is perfect for those that like to spend time outside. Call Megan Plattner of Alliance Realty at 785.285.1317 for more info or a tour!

For open house information, contact Megan Plattner, Alliance Realty at 785-320-2828

1010 11Th Street, Clay Center, 67432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Attractive Well-Maintained Bi-level home has so many wonderful features. Home was remodeled in 2015/2016. Has 4 bedrooms (2 non-conforming), LVT flooring through-out, Farmhouse sink, eat in kitchen w/island, nice size rooms, storage room, shop area and walk out basement. Outside features new roof on home / screen patio area & gutters in 03/2021, Vinyl siding, new sewer line, wood privacy fence with double gate for easy access to backyard, storage shed (12.4 X 8.4) and screened in Porch/Patio area (17.10 X 18). This is a home you definitely won't want to miss. Call Theresa with North Central Kansas Real Estate to see this home today at 785-447-3380.

For open house information, contact Theresa Charbonneau, North Central Kansas Real Estate at 785-447-3380