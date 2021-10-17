On the hunt for a home in Quincy? These houses are on the market

(Quincy, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quincy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2699 Greenhorn Ranch Road, Quincy, 95971 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Unpack your bags and move right in! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bath home with laminate water proof flooring throughout is a real gem. Oversized 2 car finished garage adds just the touch. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an EPA approved woodstove. Enjoy the dual pane windows bringing in the beautiful natural light or sit on the deck enjoying the cool mountain breeze. Roof replaced when garage was built 9 years ago. PRICED TO SELL!!

For open house information, contact DEBRA OZANICH, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386

225 S Redberg Avenue, Quincy, 95971 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LISTING #: 11677M-PARK-LIKE & CREEKFRONT SETTING for this 1980 manufactured home hidden away in East Quincy. Beautiful level land with frontage on year-round Mill Creek. Wood stove along with central heat and air conditioning. Covered porches front & rear with rear decking and fenced rear yard. Added family area, formal dining area and pantry closet. Detached 24' x 24' garage plus pump house storage. Nice mix of pine, fir, oak and cedar trees.

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

236 Nugget Lane Nugget Lane, Quincy, 95971 2 Beds 1 Bath | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Want to live downtown but with the feeling of being surrounded by nature not neighbors? This charming 2/1 cottage is the perfect hideaway and close to all local amenities. Perfect for a vacation rental or yearly rental. Better yet, keep it for your own quaint forever home. New decking and railing. Electric upgrades. Tube light in living room. Heat the home with a Monitor heater or the ambiance of an electric fireplace. New full fencing, gravel and french drains throughout back yard space and full decking front and back. This cottage comes fully furnished, tasteful decorations, all appliances and even bicycles in the one car garage. Roof and upgrades are only 2 years young. Don't let this one slip by!!

For open house information, contact DEBRA OZANICH, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386

409 Rush Creek Road, Virgilia, 95971 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1981

LISTING #: 202M-CUTE & SUPER WELL-KEPT MOUNTAIN GET-A-WAY consists of a 1981 single-wide manufactured home on 10.27-ACRES WITH FRONTAGE ON YEAR-ROUND RUSH CREEK & NATIONAL FOREST BOUNDARY! Some 20-miles from Quincy and 70-to Chico. Situated on a low-traffic county road including snow removal & weekly garbage collection. Just a half mile to the Feather River! Sellers are willing to leave all furnishings and appliances making this cutie move-in ready!!

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370