CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, CA

On the hunt for a home in Quincy? These houses are on the market

Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 6 days ago

(Quincy, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quincy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srhE1_0cU43jJf00

2699 Greenhorn Ranch Road, Quincy, 95971

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Unpack your bags and move right in! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bath home with laminate water proof flooring throughout is a real gem. Oversized 2 car finished garage adds just the touch. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an EPA approved woodstove. Enjoy the dual pane windows bringing in the beautiful natural light or sit on the deck enjoying the cool mountain breeze. Roof replaced when garage was built 9 years ago. PRICED TO SELL!!

For open house information, contact DEBRA OZANICH, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210985)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Acfc_0cU43jJf00

225 S Redberg Avenue, Quincy, 95971

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LISTING #: 11677M-PARK-LIKE & CREEKFRONT SETTING for this 1980 manufactured home hidden away in East Quincy. Beautiful level land with frontage on year-round Mill Creek. Wood stove along with central heat and air conditioning. Covered porches front & rear with rear decking and fenced rear yard. Added family area, formal dining area and pantry closet. Detached 24' x 24' garage plus pump house storage. Nice mix of pine, fir, oak and cedar trees.

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20211084)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLFWC_0cU43jJf00

236 Nugget Lane Nugget Lane, Quincy, 95971

2 Beds 1 Bath | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Want to live downtown but with the feeling of being surrounded by nature not neighbors? This charming 2/1 cottage is the perfect hideaway and close to all local amenities. Perfect for a vacation rental or yearly rental. Better yet, keep it for your own quaint forever home. New decking and railing. Electric upgrades. Tube light in living room. Heat the home with a Monitor heater or the ambiance of an electric fireplace. New full fencing, gravel and french drains throughout back yard space and full decking front and back. This cottage comes fully furnished, tasteful decorations, all appliances and even bicycles in the one car garage. Roof and upgrades are only 2 years young. Don't let this one slip by!!

For open house information, contact DEBRA OZANICH, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKjF6_0cU43jJf00

409 Rush Creek Road, Virgilia, 95971

2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1981

LISTING #: 202M-CUTE & SUPER WELL-KEPT MOUNTAIN GET-A-WAY consists of a 1981 single-wide manufactured home on 10.27-ACRES WITH FRONTAGE ON YEAR-ROUND RUSH CREEK & NATIONAL FOREST BOUNDARY! Some 20-miles from Quincy and 70-to Chico. Situated on a low-traffic county road including snow removal & weekly garbage collection. Just a half mile to the Feather River! Sellers are willing to leave all furnishings and appliances making this cutie move-in ready!!

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20211001)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Quincy, CA
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Air Conditioning#Heater#Forever Home#Town Country Properties#Coldwell Banker#French
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
75
Followers
359
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy