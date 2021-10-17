CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers lose rookie C Josh Myers to knee injury on first series vs. Bears

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTZR5_0cU43hYD00

The return of Josh Myers was short-lived for the Green Bay Packers offensive line.

The rookie center hurt his knee and had to leave the game on the first series of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. After starting the first four games at center, Myers missed last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.

Myers, a second-round pick, appeared to get caught up in a mix of bodies on a run play. He was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline and eventually walked to the locker room. The Packers say he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Veteran Lucas Patrick, who started for Myers last week, took over at center.

The offensive line will have its hands full the rest of the way. The Packers’ opening drive ended when edge rusher Khalil Mack stunted inside and sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down, just two plays after Myers exited.

The Bears use a lot of stunts up front on defense. Patrick and the rest of the offensive line must communicate and work together to keep Mack and the other Bears rushers off of Rodgers, who has struggled under pressure this season.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on Kevin King, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided a quick update on the injury statuses of cornerback Kevin King, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and center Josh Myers. LaFleur said King, who is dealing with a new shoulder injury, wouldn’t practice on Wednesday but will get the full week to get ready to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. He exited Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle in the second half and didn’t return.
NFL
The Sanford Herald

Packers’ offensive line regains Elgton Jenkins, loses Josh Myers — and gets the job done again

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line reunion lasted all of four plays. The Packers were thrilled to go into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup after he’d missed three games with an ankle injury. And with rookie center Josh Myers back after missing last week’s win over Cincinnati with a finger injury that dated back to the season-opener against New Orleans, the Packers had their modified preferred starting lineup — sans five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, of course — finally back on the field together.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers place center Josh Myers on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers (5-1) announced the move Saturday. They also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against Washington (2-4).
NFL
FanSided

Packers to be without starting center Josh Myers at least three weeks

The Packers are placing rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers will be without starting center Josh Myers for a while longer. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are placing Myers on injured reserve. This means he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bears#American Football#C Josh Myers#The Cincinnati Bengals
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy