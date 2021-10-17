Check out these homes on the Williams market now

(Williams, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williams will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

0 Westwood Ranch, Ash Fork, 86046 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

True off grid living with all of the amenities to make this a livable home.BORDERS STATE LAND ON 2 SIDES!!!This is a prepper's dream home and it is TURN KEY! This owner thought of everything and it is done with the best materials. Step inside and you enjoy being in an upscale home! NOTHING was left undone! Please see the attached document and read the description on the entire property. There is not enough room here to include everything that this property has to offer.

2164 S Carmen Road, Williams, 86046 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1992

The home itself is an over-sized single-wide home running 18' wide by 64' long according to the owner. It boasts a split floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on one side and the second bedroom and bath on the other allowing privacy for all. Upgrades include laminate flooring and tiled countertops in the main living area and kitchen as well as Sun Frost freezer and refrigerator. Additional amenities outside include multiple sheds, 2.73 acres, 2 lots includes with solar panels and 2 cistern tanks--both 2250 gallons, one above ground and one under ground. Seller is willing to sell the 1989 3/4 ton Chevy Suburban and 750 gallon water trailer separately.

3186 Grey Hawk, Williams, 86046 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,299 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Wonderful opportunity in the desirable community of Highland Meadows set across the street from Elephant Rock Public Golf course. Lightly lived-in 3 year old custom home with 3 bdrms plus den, 2.5 baths. Entry with open stairway, spacious master suite and office/nursery on main level. Rocking chair front porch and entertainment sized backyard deck, large fenced yard and extended 3 car garage and more!

1249 E Chaparral Lane, Williams, 86046 2 Beds 1 Bath | $494,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous custom home built in the middle of Pinon pines and Juniper trees. This gated community offers peace and quiet from all outside traffic. The front porch offers the most spectacular view of Williams and surrounding mountains. The sunrises and sunsets will be outstanding from this hillside home. The owner added a cinder walkway that is lit by string lights to direct you to the gazebo. Another great gathering spot is a fire pit and sitting area close by. Solar lights hung in the trees near by add a touch of magic to the yard at night.Owner spared no expense on this home. Granite counter tops throughout, high efficiency appliances, farm house kitchen sink and Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures,. Soak your worries away in the stand alone tub. Throw a few logs on the fire and enjoy the warmth during the colder winter days and nights. No need to worry about those hot summer days. The home is equipped with a Whole House Fan. Just open your windows first thing in the morning and turn on the fan and it will pull all that cool air in. The cistern tank holds 2500 gallons of water and is also buried underground. Added Aspen to the front yard add to the beauty of what is already there. Deer frequent the property daily along with many types of birds and other animals. This home is one of a kind with all its added little touches. There isn't one area of this cozy mountain home that you won't love. Come take a tour and you will want to call this place home!

