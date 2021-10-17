On the hunt for a home in Antlers? These houses are on the market

(Antlers, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Antlers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

E 412835 1904Th Rd, Antlers, 74523 5 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1979

19 acres and a pond, with timber and multiple grass openings and a large 5 bed room 3 bath home, a storm shelter, a gazebo and small shop. This home has 2628 sqft. and has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main part of the home and another two bedrooms and one bath in the attached mother in law suite. This is a nice brick ranch style home in a private country setting, that is only a few miles out of Antlers. In the current market this kind of property is hard to find. Call me soon to set up your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Chandler, Caldwell Real Estate at 580-317-5501

18142 Little Flat Top, Moyers, 74557 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful and Secluded! This 8.3 acre property is located in the Kiamichi Wilderness. Hunt from your own property, or with access to 10,000 acres of Hunting, Fishing, Hiking and ATV Trails in the Kiamichi Wilderness! The Kiamichi Wilderness is approximately 10,000 acres of land around Big Mountain in Pushmataha County, alongside the Kiamichi River near Antlers Oklahoma. It won't take long to get to, either, being centrally located, it's less than 3 hours from McKinney, TX and Tulsa, OK, and about 3.5 hours from OKC, and a little over 2 hours from Mena, AR, so getting away to your new get away is easy! Cabin is ready for finish out but all major components are there! electrical, plumbing, insulation

For open house information, contact Allison Cummins, NextHome Premier Choice at 469-294-0006

199216 S Ethel Road, Antlers, 74523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Located on the east of Antlers, this HOME is a good size at almost 1600 sq. ft. It has been remodeled with new flooring, new paint, and new roof. Chain Link Fence, a Storm Shelter, and a Yard Shed in the back yard area. Call soon for an appointment as homes are moving quickly.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Chandler, Caldwell Real Estate at 580-317-5501

510 Sw B St, Antlers, 74523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at this cute country styled home that sits on five lots in the heart of Antlers! The opportunity is endless with this property. This home features a large living area, separate dining room, two bedrooms and one bath, storage building with electric, and a shop with electric, heat, and AC. Come build on these city lots or enjoy some extra land with your home!

For open house information, contact Bryan Glass, Glass Land and Home at 903-785-8457