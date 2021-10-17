CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamas, UT

Top homes for sale in Kamas

Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 6 days ago

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVW1Q_0cU43d1J00

1880 Angels Landing, Kamas, 84036

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,490,000 | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2020

5 Bed Masterpiece with Jaw-Dropping Views on a Perfectly Named Street! Visualize preparing dinner at the large farm sink in your state-of-the-art chef's kitchen while simultaneously enjoying mind-blowing 180 views of Mount Timpanogos, Deer Valley and the scenic Weber River Drainage. Imagine assembling this meal while feeling the warmth emanate from your stone fireplace across the expansive great room. Take in the custom finishes, the wide oak flooring and the high ceilings. Now, add to all that the knowledge that the sprawling 450,000+ acre High Uinta Wilderness Area, home to Utah's highest and most remote mountain peaks, begins virtually at your back. This is your opportunity to acquire a remarkable custom home that's defined by amazing spaces, both inside and out. There's plenty of room for toys like snowmobiles and ATVs, and there's even a custom tree house (minus the tree). Come experience Angel's Landing today. No HOA.Property is on new technology 450' well with 2000 gallon holding tank, water softening system, propane and septic, etc. Hot tub hookup. Double ''in line'' on demand high efficiency water heaters.

For open house information, contact Justin R Harding, Agency Realty, LLC at 435-640-9135

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103364)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PG6vM_0cU43d1J00

11455 N Vantage Lane, Hideout, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,620,000 | Townhouse | 4,011 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Alta 2 Floor Plan

For open house information, contact Mandy Greenwood, Vision Real Estate Park City at 435-615-0439

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12100845)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgemI_0cU43d1J00

9514 N Skyhawk Trail, Kamas, 84036

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,150,000 | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Offered turn-key. Beautifully furnished home in Tuhaye community. 2,499 Square Foot, 3 Bedroom cottage with large open floor plan and high end finishes. Perfect for entertaining with built in bar, hot tub and vaulted ceilings. Very private master suite. Sale price includes Full Talisker Club membership...giving you access to all of the premier private amenities; including the Tower Club, Championship Mark O'Meara golf course, Outpost and Courchevel Bistro. Buyer is responsible to verify all listing information, including square feet/acreage, to buyer's own satisfaction.

For open house information, contact Steve McHenry, BHHS Utah Properties - SV at 435-649-7171

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgv0l_0cU43d1J00

11957 N Shoreline Drive, Hideout, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This striking 4-bedroom home in the town of Hideout is the perfect location for individuals and families seeking a full-time retreat from the commotion of a 21-st century life. The breathtaking views and proximity to the reservoir and trails allows residents to experience the mountain lifestyle that Park City is known for, while being just far enough on the outskirts (and away from tourism) to experience peace and serenity. This home has three living areas, with the main level opening up to a light-filled open-concept floor plan bursting with mountain and water views. The upper level consists of three generously sized bedrooms with an open loft living space. The lower level family room would be great for entertaining and has a wet bar along with a sliding glass door for easy access to the outdoors. The lower level also has a 4th bedroom that would make a great home office. Plenty of storage throughout along with an oversized two-car garage make this home a perfect full-time residence.

For open house information, contact Caroline Krumel, KW Park City Keller Williams at 435-649-9882

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103796)

See more property details

