Lake Isabella, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 6 days ago

(Lake Isabella, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Isabella will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4308 Balboa St, Lake Isabella, 93240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Located behind the county buildings in Lake Isabella, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a lot of possibilities. 896 sq ft, covered front porch, chain link fenced dog run, shed in back yard .

For open house information, contact Rita D'Angelo, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579

500 Earl Pascoe Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This home has it all, 1500 sqft, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large open living/dining room. Cedar lined master walk-in closet. Are you into garage space? Every man wants a space as big as the house! 1500 sq ft of garage/man house featuring 1/2 bath, laundry, shelves, 220 power & room for 4-5 cars. Home has a new roof in November 2020, Wrap-around concrete coated deck with metal railings, stucco exterior and eves, Wrought Iron Fenced, Oak tree shaded court yard, complete w/rose garden & spectacular mountain views. 2 wells, 6000 gal storage tank, sheds, concrete driveway all the way to the house. With 20 acres there is plenty of room for a garden, orchard, large animals, etc. Your dreams can come true! There is a small HOA here, Gated, road maintenance.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ubil-Mulder, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579

1838 Anchorage, Wofford Heights, 93285

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful Lake View & Great Location in the Homestead Tract ! Entry is paved with security gate with plenty of room for RV & Toy's. Great open floor plan with living room- dining and kitchen. Double sliders to a full length covered deck with an awesome Lake View. Situated on almost an acres the home is 1296 sq. ft with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. All the rooms are nice size. Master Has double sliders to outside deck & adjoining bath with a jetted tub. Seller has done a lot of upgrades here. New carpet, dual pane windows through out, Two new double sliders to the front & back deck. Nice gas stove in the living room, Ceiling fans, New kitchen oven, guest bath has new flooring & toilet. Seller had a 12x18 metal garage with loft installed recently. There is also another workshop behind that 10x12 for any extra storage you might need & a fully fenced dog run. Carport & Deck awnings are new and outside home was painted within the last two years. This is really a neat place !! Ten Minutes to the Lake & River. Lots of outdoor activities to enjoy in the area. Drive by and take a look !!

For open house information, contact Debra Chealander, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

57 Oak Knolls Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285

3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,300 | Mobile Home | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Tile flooring throughout, Roomy dining area for big family dinners, more seating at the breakfast bar along with a table for 4 in kitchen. Step down to the living room with a wood stove to keep you warm. Two bedrooms with built-in desk/vanity and drawers. The third room could be used as a bedroom or den with access to the outside (needs steps or back deck, great lake view from here). Fully fenced yard with asphalt gated driveway two-car cement carport and still room for RV and boat. Put this on your to-do list to set a viewing appointment today.

For open house information, contact Michelle Sweet, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

Lake Isabella Voice

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

