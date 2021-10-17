Take a look at these homes on the market in Lake Isabella

(Lake Isabella, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Isabella will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4308 Balboa St, Lake Isabella, 93240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Located behind the county buildings in Lake Isabella, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a lot of possibilities. 896 sq ft, covered front porch, chain link fenced dog run, shed in back yard .

500 Earl Pascoe Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This home has it all, 1500 sqft, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large open living/dining room. Cedar lined master walk-in closet. Are you into garage space? Every man wants a space as big as the house! 1500 sq ft of garage/man house featuring 1/2 bath, laundry, shelves, 220 power & room for 4-5 cars. Home has a new roof in November 2020, Wrap-around concrete coated deck with metal railings, stucco exterior and eves, Wrought Iron Fenced, Oak tree shaded court yard, complete w/rose garden & spectacular mountain views. 2 wells, 6000 gal storage tank, sheds, concrete driveway all the way to the house. With 20 acres there is plenty of room for a garden, orchard, large animals, etc. Your dreams can come true! There is a small HOA here, Gated, road maintenance.

1838 Anchorage, Wofford Heights, 93285 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful Lake View & Great Location in the Homestead Tract ! Entry is paved with security gate with plenty of room for RV & Toy's. Great open floor plan with living room- dining and kitchen. Double sliders to a full length covered deck with an awesome Lake View. Situated on almost an acres the home is 1296 sq. ft with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. All the rooms are nice size. Master Has double sliders to outside deck & adjoining bath with a jetted tub. Seller has done a lot of upgrades here. New carpet, dual pane windows through out, Two new double sliders to the front & back deck. Nice gas stove in the living room, Ceiling fans, New kitchen oven, guest bath has new flooring & toilet. Seller had a 12x18 metal garage with loft installed recently. There is also another workshop behind that 10x12 for any extra storage you might need & a fully fenced dog run. Carport & Deck awnings are new and outside home was painted within the last two years. This is really a neat place !! Ten Minutes to the Lake & River. Lots of outdoor activities to enjoy in the area. Drive by and take a look !!

57 Oak Knolls Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285 3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,300 | Mobile Home | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Tile flooring throughout, Roomy dining area for big family dinners, more seating at the breakfast bar along with a table for 4 in kitchen. Step down to the living room with a wood stove to keep you warm. Two bedrooms with built-in desk/vanity and drawers. The third room could be used as a bedroom or den with access to the outside (needs steps or back deck, great lake view from here). Fully fenced yard with asphalt gated driveway two-car cement carport and still room for RV and boat. Put this on your to-do list to set a viewing appointment today.

