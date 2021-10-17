Take a look at these homes on the Manchester market now

(Manchester, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

900 Mountain Ridge Drive, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in None

Inside house offers master bedroom on main level with 20 drawer built in dresser and brand new updated bath room; Living room/Dining room area has wood burning insert which heats the house good during winter; From the two bedrooms upstairs there is a great view overlooking living room and dining room; a Jack and Jill bathroom separates the two bedrooms; With strong offer, owners will leave appliances in Kitchen which includes combination microwave and vent hood; Basement is 858 square feet that houses the washer and dryer and has plenty of storage space and place for office; Also there is an entrance to basement from back yard/pool area;

488 East Main Street, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property or first home. Carport has been enclosed and made into additional living area with separate heating. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath and located at the end of Main Street in Manchester. The yards are very well maintained.

381 Starling Road, Manchester, 31816 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

AFFORDABLE RANCH STYLE HOME offers wood siding and a cute covered front porch. Interior is 1038sqft, 2BR/1BA, country kitchen with newer counters (refrigerator & stove/oven remains), large living room with 2 areas (one area could be dining room), gas heater (tank also remains), window units, fenced back yard w/metal outbldg, metal roof added in 2017, newer windows, public water & septic tank, .28 acre county lot. Seller selling in as is condition. Cash or conventional financing offers only.

311 3Rd Street, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in None

This brick home with 3BR and 2 BA. 1832 Sq. ft. has hardwood floors and is located in the city of Manchester. The bathrooms are tiled and spacious. The bedrooms are large and two of them have decorative fireplaces. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances. and plenty of cabinet space. There is a separate office adjacent to the kitchen. The sunroom is an added feature that is the perfect place to relax. There is a separate dining room, Living room, and laundry room. The backyard has a covered patio with a fenced in backyard. Convenient to town and schools.

