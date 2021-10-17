CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, GA

Take a look at these homes on the Manchester market now

Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 6 days ago

(Manchester, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SijBv_0cU43aN800

900 Mountain Ridge Drive, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in None

Inside house offers master bedroom on main level with 20 drawer built in dresser and brand new updated bath room; Living room/Dining room area has wood burning insert which heats the house good during winter; From the two bedrooms upstairs there is a great view overlooking living room and dining room; a Jack and Jill bathroom separates the two bedrooms; With strong offer, owners will leave appliances in Kitchen which includes combination microwave and vent hood; Basement is 858 square feet that houses the washer and dryer and has plenty of storage space and place for office; Also there is an entrance to basement from back yard/pool area;

For open house information, contact Jimmy Dyer, Harry Barnes Realty at 706-573-8777

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wy6hU_0cU43aN800

488 East Main Street, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property or first home. Carport has been enclosed and made into additional living area with separate heating. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath and located at the end of Main Street in Manchester. The yards are very well maintained.

For open house information, contact Penny Hale, Meadows Hale Realty, Inc. at 706-846-3161

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188186)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154wQG_0cU43aN800

381 Starling Road, Manchester, 31816

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

AFFORDABLE RANCH STYLE HOME offers wood siding and a cute covered front porch. Interior is 1038sqft, 2BR/1BA, country kitchen with newer counters (refrigerator & stove/oven remains), large living room with 2 areas (one area could be dining room), gas heater (tank also remains), window units, fenced back yard w/metal outbldg, metal roof added in 2017, newer windows, public water & septic tank, .28 acre county lot. Seller selling in as is condition. Cash or conventional financing offers only.

For open house information, contact Monica Evans, Evans Realty at 706-846-2000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188578)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IXsP_0cU43aN800

311 3Rd Street, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in None

This brick home with 3BR and 2 BA. 1832 Sq. ft. has hardwood floors and is located in the city of Manchester. The bathrooms are tiled and spacious. The bedrooms are large and two of them have decorative fireplaces. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances. and plenty of cabinet space. There is a separate office adjacent to the kitchen. The sunroom is an added feature that is the perfect place to relax. There is a separate dining room, Living room, and laundry room. The backyard has a covered patio with a fenced in backyard. Convenient to town and schools.

For open house information, contact Penny Hale, Meadows Hale Realty, Inc. at 706-846-3161

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188354)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Manchester, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Siding#Laundry Room#Ga#Basement#Bedrooms#Interior
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Manchester News Flash

Manchester News Flash

Manchester, GA
43
Followers
300
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy