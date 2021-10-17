CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Check out these Ocean View homes on the market

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 6 days ago

(Ocean View, DE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ocean View than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dDtb_0cU43YYY00

107 Rudder Road, Millsboro, 19966

3 Beds 2 Baths | $383,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is your perfect beach home or your forever home on over a half acre of land close to area beaches and waterways. Three bedroom & two baths w/bonus room upstairs.  New heat/ac unit, new hot water heater and new kitchen.  Outdoor space is amazing with a salt water pool.  A must see home!

For open house information, contact Staci Walls, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-184813)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erk4E_0cU43YYY00

39884 Bennett Road, Bethany Beach, 19930

6 Beds 5 Baths | $3,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,732 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to "The New Goose"! Located in highly coveted Sussex Shores, just four homes off the ocean, and an easy walk into downtown Bethany Beach, this spacious and well-designed home awaits you. Located in a small community with PRIVATE guarded beaches and just 2 streets north of Bethany Beach city limits, this fantastic home just begs for large gatherings of friends and family. The first floor of the home is constructed with insulated concrete forms (ICF), giving it extreme durability against potential flooding, and the HVAC system is geothermal giving you low utility bills! The first floor of the home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths (one en suite and one Jack & Jill), as well as wide halls. Upstairs on the second floor at the front of the home you are greeted with 10 foot ceilings and a huge gathering room with space for everyone to spread out. The room features a high coffered ceiling, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets. There is a 32' x 6' covered porch across the front of the home to relax on and enjoy the ocean breezes. To the rear of the home you will find a giant kitchen featuring granite counters, 2 refrigerators, double wall ovens and a large center island, as well as a dining room large enough to seat 12+ people. On the back of the home there is a large screened in porch as well as 32' x 12' sundeck with stairs to down to the fenced rear yard. The third floor features 2 more guest bedrooms, guest bath and a huge owners suite with walk-in closet, large sitting area with gas fireplace and built-ins. There is a small balcony with limited ocean views. All rooms on the 2nd & 3rd floor are hardwood floors, baths have tile floors. Tons of closets for storage. The rear yard is fenced and there are 2 outside showers, and the home is sided with cement board for durability against the elements. This home was built to last!

For open house information, contact Allen Jarmon, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stuMR_0cU43YYY00

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970

5 Beds 4 Baths | $531,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe is a stunning two-story home featuring 2,814 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. Enter the home into the flex room perfect as a formal dining space, home office or childrens play area. A large modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the owners suite is complete with your own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs the large loft area and additional four bedrooms provides enough space for everyone to rest and relax before a fun day at the beach!

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-X405)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201j2g_0cU43YYY00

19 Dogwood Drive, Harbeson, 19951

4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,426 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Join the community of Pinewater Farms--a hidden gem of Sussex County with water on each side. The community comes w/a private boat launch, pavilion and area to launch kayaks, canoes, etc! This well-kept home was built in 1983 w/improvements made including kitchen remodel, new roof, and new HVAC. The home sits on .70 acre of a private corner lot. The house boasts 3426 sq ft, much of which is covered by windows in the back in sunroom and living area. A custom built brick wood-burning fireplace is the centerpiece of the family room w/high vaulted ceilings. The master suite has sliding glass door so you can walk right out to the back deck. The master bathroom includes a double vanity large tile shower with generous amount of closet space. Call to schedule your private showing (Public Sewer being installed now)

For open house information, contact Staci Walls, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187154)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Local
Delaware Business
City
Bethany Beach, DE
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Forever Home#Kayaks#Beaches#Nexthome#Jack Jill
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
87
Followers
359
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy