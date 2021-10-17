Check out these Ocean View homes on the market

(Ocean View, DE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ocean View than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

107 Rudder Road, Millsboro, 19966 3 Beds 2 Baths | $383,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is your perfect beach home or your forever home on over a half acre of land close to area beaches and waterways. Three bedroom & two baths w/bonus room upstairs. New heat/ac unit, new hot water heater and new kitchen. Outdoor space is amazing with a salt water pool. A must see home!

For open house information, contact Staci Walls, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

39884 Bennett Road, Bethany Beach, 19930 6 Beds 5 Baths | $3,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,732 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to "The New Goose"! Located in highly coveted Sussex Shores, just four homes off the ocean, and an easy walk into downtown Bethany Beach, this spacious and well-designed home awaits you. Located in a small community with PRIVATE guarded beaches and just 2 streets north of Bethany Beach city limits, this fantastic home just begs for large gatherings of friends and family. The first floor of the home is constructed with insulated concrete forms (ICF), giving it extreme durability against potential flooding, and the HVAC system is geothermal giving you low utility bills! The first floor of the home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths (one en suite and one Jack & Jill), as well as wide halls. Upstairs on the second floor at the front of the home you are greeted with 10 foot ceilings and a huge gathering room with space for everyone to spread out. The room features a high coffered ceiling, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets. There is a 32' x 6' covered porch across the front of the home to relax on and enjoy the ocean breezes. To the rear of the home you will find a giant kitchen featuring granite counters, 2 refrigerators, double wall ovens and a large center island, as well as a dining room large enough to seat 12+ people. On the back of the home there is a large screened in porch as well as 32' x 12' sundeck with stairs to down to the fenced rear yard. The third floor features 2 more guest bedrooms, guest bath and a huge owners suite with walk-in closet, large sitting area with gas fireplace and built-ins. There is a small balcony with limited ocean views. All rooms on the 2nd & 3rd floor are hardwood floors, baths have tile floors. Tons of closets for storage. The rear yard is fenced and there are 2 outside showers, and the home is sided with cement board for durability against the elements. This home was built to last!

For open house information, contact Allen Jarmon, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970 5 Beds 4 Baths | $531,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe is a stunning two-story home featuring 2,814 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. Enter the home into the flex room perfect as a formal dining space, home office or childrens play area. A large modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the owners suite is complete with your own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs the large loft area and additional four bedrooms provides enough space for everyone to rest and relax before a fun day at the beach!

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

19 Dogwood Drive, Harbeson, 19951 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,426 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Join the community of Pinewater Farms--a hidden gem of Sussex County with water on each side. The community comes w/a private boat launch, pavilion and area to launch kayaks, canoes, etc! This well-kept home was built in 1983 w/improvements made including kitchen remodel, new roof, and new HVAC. The home sits on .70 acre of a private corner lot. The house boasts 3426 sq ft, much of which is covered by windows in the back in sunroom and living area. A custom built brick wood-burning fireplace is the centerpiece of the family room w/high vaulted ceilings. The master suite has sliding glass door so you can walk right out to the back deck. The master bathroom includes a double vanity large tile shower with generous amount of closet space. Call to schedule your private showing (Public Sewer being installed now)

For open house information, contact Staci Walls, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755