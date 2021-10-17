CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

House hunt Orofino: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(Orofino, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orofino. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5742 Grangemont Road, Orofino, 83544

2 Beds 1 Bath | $204,000 | Mobile Home | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Ready for a "Hiatus" to the great outdoors? This superbly maintained, neat as a pin mobile home features ample covered outdoor living space, a shop/detached garage with heat, 220 power, three storage sheds, on .78 acre surrounded by beautiful mature timber. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - not on a permanent foundation, with central heat, a woodstove, and updated flooring and new paint. Room for toys - great location for a home base between camping, hunting, and fishing adventures. Enjoy easy living in a rural setting!

For open house information, contact Holly Weeks, The Real Estaters at 208-476-3134

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

532 Wells Bench Road, Orofino, 83544

5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,888 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Enjoy country living with the convenience of being close to town! Just 5 miles outside of Orofino, you will have plenty of space to stretch out in this 2800+ sq ft home situated on a half acre! The main floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a double oven in the kitchen, main floor laundry, a covered back deck, and an attached 28x58 shop with electricity and wood burning stove. The walk-out basement offers two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a wood stove in the family room with enough space for all of your family this holiday season! New oil furnace and brand new septic system installed last year.

For open house information, contact Kaylin Southern, KW Lewiston at 208-848-3636

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

430 Diagonal, Orofino, 83544

2 Beds 1 Bath | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This neat as a pin home on the edge of town is located on .649 of an acres all enclosed by a chain link fence. Paved driveway, sprinkler system, & an oversized 2 car garage. work shed to add your pleasure. This roomy home has 2 bedrooms & a den easily makes a 3 bedroom. You'll enjoy the kitchen abundant oak cabinets, roomy pantry, wood stove & open floor plan

For open house information, contact Tammy Carey, United Country Steelhead Realty at 208-941-0798

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

1459 Tranquil Lane, Orofino, 83544

1 Bed 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great "off the grid" land! This land offers a cabin for recreation that has electricity and a holding tank for water. 23.02 acres of land. Truly, heavily paradise with wooded terrain and a views for miles. This cabin is sold "as is" with all items included in the sale that are currently on the property. No water to the property at this time cabin year is an estimate.

For open house information, contact Sarah Seekins, KW Lewiston at 208-848-3636

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

