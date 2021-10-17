On the hunt for a home in Iron River? These houses are on the market

(Iron River, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Iron River. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2306 Fh 16, Iron River, 49935 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Log cabin in the middle of and adjacent to the Ottawa National Forest! With almost 40 acres of rolling terrain and trails throughout the property this cabin is located just a couple minutes from many wonderful lakes and streams. Sip a cup in the great room in front of the Soapstone woodstove surrounded by the warm glow of polished log walls and Knotty Pine ceilings. With a full kitchen and propane appliances as well as a full bathroom you're in the woods but have the conveniences you need. Slumber peacefully in the open spacious loft and have room for guests in the over-sized entrance walled with windows & screens & anchored with a wood burning fireplace at one end... yet sporting room for futon sofa beds & dining. Electricity is provided by a generator, water by a deep drilled well, wood for warmth, and propane provides cooking, cooling and hot water for a shower. Outbuildings include the generator/tool shed, lawn maintenance shed and the nicest outhouse in the woods! Cabin comes furnished so all you have to do is decide how long to stay once you get here. Located a short distance from the North Branch of the Paint River for great Brookie and Brown fishing or floating, and just down the road from The Paint Lakes, Robinson Lake, Tepee Lake and innumerable others. You'll never lack for your next adventure.

For open house information, contact JEFF DOHL, RE/MAX NORTH COUNTRY-IR at 906-265-6133

556 Amvets Hwy, Iron River, 49935 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,929 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to your Northwoods home located in the beautiful Upper Peninsula. As you turn into the drive, you will go down a wonderful tree lined driveway that leads you to this beautiful, well maintained, move in ready home. Walk into the home and you will see the vaulted ceilings, open concept kitchen, living room and inviting sun room. Kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets and nice cooking space - there is an area for family or guests to sit while you entertain. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is a perfect fit for your growing family, weekend getaway or use it as a Airbnb. Finished lower level has great entertaining space along with extra bedrooms for the extra family and friends. Enjoy the two fireplaces in the home as well- imagine sitting by them after a long fun day of enjoying the outdoors. Home has a 2 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage as well. Plenty of storage space. Did you want privacy and acreage? Well, you got it! This home sits on 40 acres and has 700' of frontage on Crystal Lake ( along with the Iron River and Rainbow lake going through it. Hunt, fish and kayak on your own property! It is also nestled between two snowmobile/ ATV trails and close to many full recreational lakes. Awesome trails take you around the property - there is even an area for grilling - great place to have a picnic! This property has so much to offer! Make sure to view the drone video too. Make your appointment today. This is a must see property.

For open house information, contact NICOLE HEBERT, KELLER WILLIAMS - UPPER PENINSULA at 906-286-4337

205 W Fourth, Caspian, 49915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Don’t let this this ranch style, main floor living 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage and large private yard pass you by! Come on in and make this your new residence. As you walk in you will find a living room with a wood burning fireplace and attached heated 9x9 sunroom overlooking the back yard. Galley style kitchen has a eat in dining area for entertaining. Want to grill out? Get the grill fired up and enjoy a meal on your exterior deck with family and friends! Down the hallway you will find 2 bedrooms and bath, master bedroom with ensuite master bath. Let’s head downstairs - down here you will find more space to entertain, living space or kid space! And another wood burning fireplace too! This partially finished walkout basement walkout basement makes it easy and accessible to the large yard out back where you can enjoy entertaining friends, family and watching the wildlife. Property has a large yard with apple trees and other trees surrounding your yard to make it semi-private. Garage is wired for 240amp. Property is close to many rivers, lakes and streams. Close to ATV/UTV, snowmobile trails. Make your appointment today to view this listing!

For open house information, contact NICOLE HEBERT, KELLER WILLIAMS - UPPER PENINSULA at 906-286-4337

573 Gibbs City, Iron River, 49935 1 Bed 1 Bath | $44,500 | Mobile Home | 504 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Here is a 6 acre parcel out in the country just waiting for you to buy! There is a one bedroom, one bath mobile home on this property too. Electricity, water and sewer are all there as well. Great building site – stay in the mobile home while you are working on your new home or cottage perhaps. Close to many rivers, lakes, streams and forest service land. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact NICOLE CASCIOLI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325