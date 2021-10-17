Take a look at these homes for sale in Ladysmith

(Ladysmith, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ladysmith than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

815 N Alvey Street, Bruce, 54819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This One-of-a-kind house with lots of character features 3 bedrooms with 1-1/2 baths in the Village of Bruce. Beautiful hardwood floors, with a formal dining room, Newer Metal roof and windows, Plus Large walk-in closets. You will also love the enclosed front porch to sit and relax in. Home is also in a great located within walking distance to the school and sits on a quiet street.

W7893 Tower Road, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Check out this home with a park like setting on a corner lot just outside of Ladysmith. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood with wandering wildlife out your backdoor. Features decks off the front and back, oversized corner lot (recently surveyed), and a garden shed. Inside has fresh paint and updated living room and kitchen areas. Perfect starter home, rental property, or 1 level retirement living.

102 E College Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home will allow you to enjoy family living. The homes comfortably sized bedrooms give everyone their space. While the large charming living room with separate dining area brings everyone together. The home features hardwood floors throughout and archways creating an old-world feel. A traditional country-style kitchen features a built-in table and bench seats. Creating just the spot for a morning coffee. Bonuses include a large landscaped yard with garden shed. With schools, shops, dining and parks within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home

2204 N County Rd E, Bruce, 54819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Your peaceful and private cabin or year round home on the Flambeau River. This property offers a partially wooded acre of land and 150 feet of riverfront. Very easy walk to the low riverbank and beautiful river views. The home has a large master bedroom with spacious closet, kitchen with plenty of storage, and pretty views from the dining area and large living room. Metal roof is only 5 years old. You can canoe or kayak into Lake Holcombe from this property, or spend the day floating the river. Take advantage of some awesome fishing on the Flambeau and surrounding bodies of water or just relax and listen to the river flow by.

