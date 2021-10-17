Check out these homes on the Bellevue market now

(Bellevue, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bellevue. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

702 E Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, 49014 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Lots of space in this 3-bed, 2-bath home just minutes from downtown Battle Creek. This 2-story home is currently set up for a single family, but was a duplex at one point and could be easily converted back. Main floor includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, one bedroom and a full bath. Second floor has two bedrooms a laundry room and a full bath. The back of the house has a covered porch/3-season room. A Michigan basement with plenty of room for storage completes the home. Theback yard has a 2-car detached garage. A little TLC and some sweat equity would make this a great home that is sold as is. For a private showing, contact Mike Sandstrom on 517-617-8613.

256 Hunter Street, Battle Creek, 49017 4 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all Investors and Handymen - this home is a must see! Talk about good bones... this home is solid and just looking for the next person to put some love into it and call it home. Call Beth to set up a showing! 269-209-8444

7 Maple Grove Avenue, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great investment opportunity or a chance to become a homeowner very inexpensively. This well maintained upstairs/downstairs duplex that sits in a great location can continue to be rented as is or could be occupied by the owner while still renting one of the units to help pay the mortgage. It could also easily be converted back to single family living. So many possibilities for this home! Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the linear park trail which is great for walking & biking. Downstairs unit includes an enclosed back porch area and upstairs unit has a cozy balcony area off the front. As an added bonus, this sale also includes parcel #4560-00-028-0 which runs behind the property and stretches the length of 3 lots. redundant listing -MLS 21103552

64 Arlington Drive, Battle Creek, 49017 4 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath ranch has fully finished basement with possible 5th bedroom in basement. New paint and flooring throughout. New countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Newer updates bathroom and some house hold fixtures have been replaced. The home has a new roof and newer mechanicals. Main bedroom has slider out to deck overlooking good sized back yard that has some mature trees. Come take a look for yourself! Easy to show, same day showings possible.

