This Personality Trait Could Determine if You Are More Likely To Develop Dementia and Alzheimer’s

With National Alzheimer's Awareness Month kicking off November 1, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing information to dispel common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease to help individuals know the warning signs, understand the importance of early detection, and learn how to be proactive about reducing their risk. "Dispelling the misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is critically important, because they may cause people to ignore symptoms and delay taking action which impacts their health and quality of life," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "National Alzheimer's Awareness Month is the perfect time to reinforce factual information that can help someone spot the warning signs, get screened, and be proactive about their brain health." Read on to discover five common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease

