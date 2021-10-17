Check out these homes for sale in Forks now

(Forks, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forks. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

131 Elk Valley, Forks, 98331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautifully renovated home in a truly Northwest setting. Spend time at the Calawah River or trek the Hoh Rain Forest then come home to a cozy fire or refreshments on the deck. This split level home was designed with family in mind featuring living room, kitchen, and master/guest bedrooms upstairs; office, family room, and additional bedrooms downstairs. With plenty of room for kids and pets to run, gardening space, and large garage/shop this is a place for outdoor enthusiasts and perfect for entertaining.

1171 Big Pine Way, Forks, 98331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,778 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Established short term rental property offered as a turnkey business, with expansion opportunities. Contemporary owner's residence is nestled among the trees yet within the city limits. You’ll find comfort in the design with two fireplaces, a great room, and covered porch; ideal for entertaining guests. Includes duplex with kitchenette, yurt built for Mick Dodge, a rustic cabin, outdoor kitchen, plus the outdoor shower are just some of the thoughtful amenities. Additionally, a heated shop and 8 campsites.

206114 Highway 101, Forks, 98331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $624,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1980

You must come out West to discover a whole new lifestyle at this unique lodge and cabin combination, which is perched smartly atop the Sol Duc River on the incomparable Olympic Peninsula. With nearly 2000 sqft of vaulted, contemporary Northwest living space sitting on over 1.4 acres, seeing the potential lifestyle opportunities is entirely worth the drive - so leave your worries behind and experience a true waterfront destination! Dinner, fishing, campfires, relaxation... it's all waiting here for you!

