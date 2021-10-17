Take a look at these homes for sale in Norton

(Norton, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Norton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

602 Culpepper Road, Wise, 24293 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1976

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Excellent location in downtown Wise this home awaits its new owner. Many updates (including all new kitchen appliances, countertops, cabinets) and so well maintained it's like brand new. Walk out of the dining room onto your private back deck with bench seating for family gatherings or entertaining your friends. Within walking distances of all the local events and amenities, UVA-Wise Convocation Center and Football Stadium. Lots of outdoor activities in this small town community: Chilin' & Grillin', Fall Fling, and all the Big Glades community events. Conveniently located to everything you could possibly need (shopping, dining, etc.). Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Call your favorite agent today and schedule your private tour. Please allow 24-hr notice.

715 Exeter Road, Appalachia, 24216 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1919

This home is a rare find. A move-in ready charming two story historic home built in 1919 and located in the beautiful scenic mountains of Southwest Virginia. This home features 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1.68 acres of land. This historic home still has many original features, but also incorporates new updates, including vinyl siding, a new front door, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room and updated bedrooms. You will enjoy privacy without any close neighbors nearby, and your own long private driveway. One of the best features is the oversized covered porch. Enjoy drinking coffee all year around on your porch while enjoying the breath taking scenic views of the mountains. There are many classical features in this home. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted with original hardwood floors and a beautiful wooden staircase and chandelier. The first floor has an eat-in kitchen, dining room with a large window featuring mountain scenery, spacious living room with a gas log fireplace, bathroom, laundry room, and an additional room that could be used as a mud room or office. The upstairs contains four bedrooms that have been remodeled and a bathroom. There are original hardwood floors throughout and tons of character. There are also two heat pumps, new windows, and gas logs. The home additionally includes an unfinished basement with interior access. The basement can be used for a workshop or additional living space. Some of the basement already has tile flooring. There is also a wood burning stove and propane heater in the basement. Do not forget about all the outside has to offer, including a partially large fenced front yard, two storage buildings, a large back yard, and a back porch. The outside is perfect for entertaining. This home will not last long. Schedule your showing to see this beautiful home. Buyers and agents to verify all information taken from public record.

208 Northeast Park Avenue, Wise, 24293 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Do you enjoy living in town? Located on Main Street in Wise, this well maintained home is close to schools, shopping, dining, and UVA-Wise, all within walking distance. Enjoy evenings sitting on your front or back porch. This home has been very well taken care, and features 3 BR, 2 BA, updated bathrooms, and hardwood floors. Schedule your showing today. Information taken from public sources, buyers and agents should verify information in this listing. Subject to E&O.

1718 Seaford Lane, Big Stone Gap, 24219 3 Beds 2 Baths | $171,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful mountain house is waiting for you to make it a home. It will provide you with 3 spacious bedrooms - two of which open to covered decks where you may take in the fresh mountain air and beautiful views. The 2,360 sq ft of living space provide you with 2 living rooms that offer both a wood stove and gas fireplace to keep you extra toasty in the winter. You will enjoy wonderful meals with family and friends in the large dining area and plenty of space and storage to accommodate all of your day to day living needs. The large backyard deck and stone fire pit will provide you with wonderful outdoor space for entertaining as well. If you have dreams to slow down your busy life and find a home in the beautiful mountains of Virginia then look no further and call this place home.

