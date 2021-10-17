Take a look at these homes for sale in Cave Junction

(Cave Junction, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cave Junction. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

212 Martin Road, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home on 2.05 acres zoned EFU on a dead end road. Home features wrap around deck, attached 2 car garage & 1526sf living space. Detached 1 bedroom studio with full kitchen & bathroom located behind main home. Multiple outbuildings! Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional rooms for storage & separate entrance and a 20'x50' building fully insulated & paneled w/ separate 100amp service. 8' privacy fence, 8' cross fence & 8' automatic security gate. 10 hoop houses for a total of 1250' all wired with 20 amp circuits, fully irrigated & controlled by a single pump station & irrigation control box. Well produces 20gpm per seller. MOTIVATED SELLER, seller may carry to qualified buyer with 50% down. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Rich Holstrom, Rich Holstrom Real Estate LLC at 541-787-1681

1585 Rockydale Road, Cave Junction, 97523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close convenient country living, with plenty of space and privacy just outside Cave Junction Oregon. Clean, and well-cared for home and property provides 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom on the main floor with 2 additional living spaces and a full bathroom upstairs (upstairs not included in sqft or bed and bath listed). The kitchen is light and bright with plenty of elbow room for all your cooks to be in the kitchen! There is plenty of outside storage and outbuildings on this 1.62-acre property and you will find a peaceful and sunny backyard hidden behind a tall cedar fence that is ready for you and your dreams!

For open house information, contact Josh Kelleher, Keller Williams Realty Southern Oregon at 541-608-0447

0 Dick George Road, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $765,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1991

2 legal RR 5 Parcels! 1 parcel sits a beautiful 1600 sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bath, home that has been completely renovated in the past 10 years with new plumbing, electrical, roof, flooring, custom soft close cabinets, corian countertops, 6 burner propane stove, on demand water heater for the jacuzzi tub and the list goes on! Also has a large 2 story barn with an addt 400 amps of electrical service, 2 3,000-ton AC units, and a 400 amp generator ready panel. The barn has 2 temp-controlled rooms with individual panels, timers, individual uv air filtration systems, a mother and cloning room, steel reinforced doors & more! There is a detached 2 car garage with 200 amps of power, 220 plugs and RV electrical hookups. There is 800 amps plus of electrical service to this parcel. The property is very private and flat with a mix of wooded areas and meadows. The second RR5 tax lot is undeveloped and has a forest deferment for tax purp. Ck with planning.

For open house information, contact Molly Nichols, RE/MAX Integrity Grants Pass at 541-955-8483

501 Arrowhead Drive, O'Brien, 97534 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Peaceful ranch style setting for 2 family living in the Illinois Valley. 2 bed 2 bath manufactured home features multiple covered decks, open floor plan and spacious master with multiple walk in closets. Detached ADU requires finish work to suite family or as a guest oasis. 2 carports and additional outbuilding could be used as a shop or storage. This property boasts mature trees, a grand treehouse and multiple cleared areas for additional parking and/or RV storage. Well produces 20+ gpm per the seller. Seller may carry to qualified buyer with substantial down. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Rich Holstrom, Rich Holstrom Real Estate LLC at 541-787-1681