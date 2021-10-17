Kadarius Toney (ankle) ruled out for remainder of Week 6

It’d be nice to start one waiver-wire article without having to lament the latest avalanche of injuries. The NFL is a game of attrition, and that often applies to fantasy football as well. Week 5 started without Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson, David Montgomery, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and George Kittle. By the end of the weekend, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris, and Kenny Golladay all suffered injuries clouding their immediate availability.
Comments / 0