CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kadarius Toney (ankle) ruled out for remainder of Week 6

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an unfortunate development for the standout rookie. Toney...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Forecasting Fantasy Week 6: The Kadarius Toney breakout is happening

I was planning on writing about running backs with league winning upside this week, but then Kadarius Toney had his second monster game in a row against the Cowboys' CB Trevon Diggs, one of the top cornerbacks in all of football. I was kicking myself for not writing about it last week.
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 6 Waiver Pickups: Saquon Barkley injury open door for Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney breaks out

There aren't many obvious "must-haves" in our top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but there is at least one big one: Giants handcuff RB Devontae Booker. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury, so Booker will be command a top waivers claim, especially with the byes arriving this week. Barkley wasn't the only starting running back who exited a game early, as Patriots' bruiser Dam​ien Harris (chest) also got dinged up. That potentially paves the way for rookie sleeper Rhamondre Stevenson to finally get his shot, too. He joins the likes of Booker, Kadarius Toney, David Njoku, and Hunter Henry as a projected top add this week. (Update: And Darrel Williams after Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his knee on Sunday night.)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Darrel Williams, Kadarius Toney, Devontae Booker (2021)

It’d be nice to start one waiver-wire article without having to lament the latest avalanche of injuries. The NFL is a game of attrition, and that often applies to fantasy football as well. Week 5 started without Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson, David Montgomery, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and George Kittle. By the end of the weekend, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris, and Kenny Golladay all suffered injuries clouding their immediate availability.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 6’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Taylor Heinicke, Khalil Herbert, Kadarius Toney (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
profootballnetwork.com

Kadarius Toney Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy analysis for Giants WR

After a slow start to his career that had some fantasy football managers concerned, New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney appears to have found his footing. The 2021 first-round pick will be a hot topic on Week 6 waivers in most leagues. Should you join the masses vying to add Toney off the waiver wire? What should be the expectations moving forward as the Giants deal with a litany of injuries to critical players?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

With Kenny Golladay out for Week 6, how should fantasy managers view Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the Giants offense vs. the Rams?

Few teams in recent memory have had a streak of injuries and bad luck like the New York Giants have seen thus far in 2021. With injuries to virtually every critical player, including Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and now Kadarius Toney, how do fantasy football managers navigate their Week 6 matchups if they rely on Giants players?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, Kadarius Toney (2021 Fantasy Football)

We came into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season having just experienced an injury-littered week of games across the league in Week 5. Guys like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all experienced injuries that will force them to miss time with their respective teams. Besides the countless injuries we had to maneuver ahead of Week 6, bye weeks were also a roadblock in creating lineups. The Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, and the San Francisco 49ers had their bye weeks in Week 6. Following another exhilarating week of NFL action, here are injuries that occurred in Week 6 and how we should move forward in fantasy football.
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ Kadarius Toney reinjures ankle after electric start

The electric Kadarius Toney went to the sideline and the Giants offense lost all of its power. It’s part credit to Toney’s rapid improvement, part indictment on injuries and underperformance, but the Giants offense has dissolved into a one-man show featuring a rookie receiver. And that show was canceled Sunday when Toney reinjured his ankle on the eighth offensive play and did not return to a 38-11 loss to the Rams at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Trentonian

Giants hoping bright spot Kadarius Toney bounces back from ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD — Of all the injuries to the Giants’ offense, arguably the most discouraging turn of events came Sunday when Kadarius Toney tweak his sore right ankle on the opening drive and had to leave the game. Minutes later, the Giants officially ruled him out for the rest of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out for Week Seven

Quarterback Daniel Jones will have far from his full slate of offensive skill players when the Giants take on the Panthers this weekend. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) are all out for Week Seven. It’s the second consecutive game Barkley and...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys make roster space for returning star player

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is drawing near, which means it’s the perfect time for those Deshaun Watson trade rumors to pop back up. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy