Check out these homes for sale in Salmon now

(Salmon, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salmon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

609 Broadway, Salmon, 83467 5 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Fantastic fixer-upper with tons of space! Will not last long!! Large open kitchen, storage areas everywhere and nice fenced yard with mature trees and covered deck. Newer metal roof and wood stove.

For open house information, contact Jeni L. Jarvis, Price Real Estate, Inc at 208-232-4663

20 W Bannock Road, Salmon, 83467 5 Beds 3 Baths | $447,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Quiet country living 5 Bed/ 2 Bath home with approx. 3,040 sq.ft. on 1.73 irrigated acres! Main level features a large kitchen with island, new backsplash, updated flooring and lots of cupboard space; an office next to the front door; and a newly installed EPA approved firewood stove insert in the living room. Upper level features 4 bedrooms including the master and a bathroom with laundry chute down to laundry area. Lower level includes laundry room, half bath, den area, 1 bedroom and access to the garage and back yard. Exterior of home is freshly painted and has a one-car garage. Large covered deck with open fireplace for entertaining.There's a garden area with raised beds, a greenhouse, and several fruit trees: 3 apple, 1 cherry and a new peach tree. This is the place to live in a secluded and peaceful setting near the Salmon River and surrounded by majestic blue spruce pines and a view of the Bitterroot Mountains! Call to see today!

For open house information, contact Rachel Walchli, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776

13 Seventeen Mile Road, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 1994

RIVERFRONT LOG HOME on over 18 acres near Salmon, Idaho! This 3 bedroom 2 bath one owner home was the headquarters for one of Idaho's premier Outfitters. Over 770 ' of exclusive Trout fishing on the Lemhi River is at your doorstep! Bring your horses, this property is set up for your equine friends, barn, tack room, corral, round pen, Etc. The property comes with 2 excellent water rights , all flood irrigated for easy watering of the pasture and hay field. Enjoy the wonderful views of the Rocky Mountains and the deer, ducks, geese and other wildlife from the covered deck of this home.

For open house information, contact Mike Potts, Mountain West Real Estate at 208-756-1800

2 Scott Lane, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Comfortable 3 bedroom 3 bath triple wide manufactured home bordering the Lemhi River in the beautiful Lemhi Valley! This 2555 square foot home has been recently painted on the interior. There are two shop buildings, a dog run and great growing soil for your garden. There is plenty of room for parking your RV, trailers, boats and other toys. This would make an nice horse property. The area leading to the Lemhi River is very secluded, there are water rights with this property. Located only 4 miles from Salmon.

For open house information, contact Mike Potts, Mountain West Real Estate at 208-756-1800