Where LSU opponents rank after week 7 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The LSU Tigers won their first game against a ranked opponent in their third attempt of the year. After losing to a ranked Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats squads, the Bayou Bengals were able to withstand the offensive onslaught of the No. 17 ranked Florida Gators on Saturday. The Tigers face their fourth ranked opponent in as many games with the Ole Miss Rebels, who were able to survive in Knoxville.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. The remaining ranked opponents on the schedule include Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas A&M. The Arkansas Razorbacks were ranked in the top 20 but another loss knocked them out of the top 25, as they continue to trend in the wrong direction. The Gators were also knocked out after the loss to LSU.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Oklahoma 7-0 1,508

3 Cincinnati 6-0 1,497

4 Alabama 6-1 1,446

5 Ohio State 5-1 1,305

6 Michigan 6-0 1,299

7 Michigan State 7-0 1,158

8 Penn State 5-1 1,134 –

9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1,093

10 Oregon 5-1 1,048 –

11 Iowa 6-1 1,031 -9

12 Ole Miss 5-1 826

13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 –

14 Kentucky 6-1 763 -3

15 Wake Forest 6-0 696

16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 -1

17 Texas A&M 5-2 580

18 NC State 5-1 528

19 SMU 6-0 399

20 Baylor 6-1 369

21 San Diego State 6-0 334

22 Auburn 5-2 315

23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192

24 Clemson 4-2 146

25 UT-San Antonio 7-0 96

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

