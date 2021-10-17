Take a look at these homes on the market in Pittsfield

(Pittsfield, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pittsfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

319 E. Griggsville, Pittsfield, 62363 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 651 Square Feet | Built in None

Are you looking for a cute "down-sizing" home or starter home? This home would be great for a young couple, a single person, or a retired couple. It is laid out with no wasted space and plenty of closet storage. A 10 x 10 storage shed in front of the carport is ideal for storing yard tools and out-of-season decorations. Ceiling fans in the kitchen, bedrooms, and living room provide a nice breeze. Enjoy new vinyl in the bath and laundry in the storage shed. Closet doors are there, but not hung in the pictures. Needs some new hardware. Handyman fixup. Some replacement windows. Nice sized yard with a concrete patio at the rear of the house. There is a fire pit nearby to enjoy with your friends on cool fall evenings. Must see to appreciate. Move in and make this house your own! Call Agent at least 24 hours before showing. Lock Box.

605 N.Jackson St, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Feel at home in this 1434 square foot single-family home. This home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the outside of the house, you will find a detached one-car garage. Nice open kitchen with ample cabinetry and countertops. On the north side of the house, a large 17x10 spacious wooden deck. Central air and GFA Heat.Come see this charmer!!!

1506 Lakeview Heights, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Sophisticated and spacious, this beautiful home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. When entering the home, you will find a nice open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances that will stay with the house. From the kitchen, you'll be drawn to the living room's beautiful brick fireplace. The fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime. Also, an additional spacious room that can be used as a den, extra bedroom, study, or sitting area. Full unfinished basement that could be transformed into whatever you would like. On the outside of the home, you will find a two-car attached garage with access to the kitchen. A 20x20 deck on the back of the house. Great for entertaining or summer BBQs.Act quickly - homes in this desirable location are snapped up fast!

206 N. State St., Griggsville, 62340 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Griggsville has many updates. Positioned on a corner lot, the home has something for everyone, such as porches on the front and back, a garden area, a workshop (or man cave!) for the guys, and lots of beautiful flowers and bushes. The furnace and central air unit are 5 years old. The one-car attached garage has a new insulated garage door w/opener, and shelving for storage. The home also features a new 40 gallon water heater and newer vinyl siding. This well-insulated, all-electric home is easy on the budget. The workshop is 20 x 20 with 2 add-ons for storage, has a full bathroom and its own heat. It is well insulated and is plumbed for kitchenette, if desired. This area could serve many purposes depending on your needs. This house is move-in ready. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, and ceiling fan all convey. New 10x12 shed also conveys.

