LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron reach separation agreement

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4LVD_0cU43DGX00

After so much discussion revolving around head coach Ed Orgeron and his job status, he won’t return to the school in 2022. SI’s Ross Dellenger reported the move on Sunday morning.

According to the report, negotiations began before the huge win over the Florida Gators. He will finish out the year as the head coach of the LSU Tigers and will step away after the season. It appears to be a mutual agreement with Orgeron understanding the expectation level with the Tigers.

With the news now public, athletic director Scott Woodward will begin the head coaching search for LSU. Many have speculated that the top target for the school will be Penn State head coach James Franklin. He is no stranger to the SEC having led Vanderbilt to two consecutive nine-win seasons before leaving for Happy Valley.

Another name brought up on Saturday morning by Bruce Feldman was Mel Tucker of Michigan State. He served under Nick Saban and is no stranger to LSU. Tucker served as the defensive backs coach for the Tigers in 2000.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are made available.

