Manistique, MI

On the hunt for a home in Manistique? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Manistique, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manistique will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL6ln_0cU43BV500

427 Alger, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 Bedroom City home with exterior remodeling including new siding, roof, and windows! Main floor bedroom and bathroom for a great layout. This home needs some interior TLC but with a little cosmetic upgrading, you'll be able to make it your own! Large back yard with 2 enclosed storage areas. Being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOFQI_0cU43BV500

1051 S Co Rd 442, Cooks, 49817

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Immaculately kept 3 bedroom Ranch style home located in Cooks on almost 10 acres! This 1 level home has a great layout with attached garage, workshop, expansive bathroom with 2 showers, large living area, and tons of closet space. There is a covered front porch and a back patio to enjoy the breathtaking views that Cooks has to offer. There is a beautiful red barn with loft, a detached 2 car garage, and a lean-to so you'll have no shortage on storage areas. The acreage is mostly flat with a mix of open field and woods boasting a variety of trees like Scotch Pines, Blue & Norway Spruce, Red Pine, and Apple trees. Appliances are included and Immediate Occupancy!

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuYCA_0cU43BV500

7873 W Us2, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 200' of sugar sand beach. Open concept with dual 9' patio doors with overhead trapezoids facing the water. Home has cathedral ceilings, state of the art kitchen, full basement, attached garage, large deck, and extensive landscaping. Just a short distance from new hospital. Immediate occupancy.

For open house information, contact CRAIG POTVIN, UP REALTY at 906-341-6500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWN7i_0cU43BV500

999N Co Rd 440, Manistique, 49854

1 Bed 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

On the Eastern Shore of Indian Lake you'll find this single story home with loads of potential. The house itself is unfinished inside, gutted down to the studs, giving you endless possibilities as to how you would like to finish it. Solid bones and a picturesque neighborhood make this a great opportunity for a buyer with some imagination! Conveniently located, you'd be only a few miles to town, the golf course, and Bishop Baraga Shrine. 80 feet of waterfront gives you private access to the lake. In addition to the house on the water, included in the sale is also a lot (Approx 3,000 sq feet) across the street with year round river access! Previous owner had done research and found that you could build a garage on the lot. Newly installed hot water heater and natural gas furnace are an added to perk to this exciting development opportunity.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

