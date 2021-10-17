Take a look at these homes on the market in Walton

(Walton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

299 Wheeler Street, Hancock, 13783 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this Hancock Country Lady! You'll be hard pressed to find many homes like this magnificently renovated and spacious four-bedroom beauty! This great home is located within walking distance of shops, medical office, post office, restaurants and more. She comes with ALL NEW architectural asphalt shingle roof, vinyl siding, windows, electrical wiring and breaker box, flooring, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertop, gas fired boiler, with baseboard radiators, recessed lighting, crown molding throughout, ceiling fans, front porch and sliding doorway onto the large new back deck. This wonderful home sits a stone's throw from the Hancock Schools and offers ample room for friends and family. What more could you need? Let's add a large bonus room in the lower level, a one car garage, and an oversize corner lot. She truly is a delight for rural country village living!!

1350 Covert Hollow Road, Hamden, 13782 4 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,603 Square Feet | Built in 1880

CLASSIC 1880 DELAWARE COUNTY FAMILY DAIRY FARM ON 128 ACRES: This extraordinary property extends across both sides of a quiet country road between Delhi and Hamden, with more than 3600 feet of road frontage. The northeastern side is mostly hay fields, and gently rolling pasture with a stream meandering through it and a large pond just below the house and barn area. The other side of the road consists of the more elevated acreage, with a mostly hardwood forest punctuated by a couple of high meadows. This woodlot has not been timbered for more than 10 years.Meanwhile the side gabled farmhouse sits overlooking the bucolic landscape, taking in the complete panorama of fields, meadows, stream and pond, while the dairy barn, carriage barn and sheds are located conveniently nearby.You can't help but feel the good vibes as you enter this venerable farmhouse. The downstairs features open spaces with a large country kitchen with extensive original cabinetry as well as some updated kitchen cabinets and counter, and a dining area that has hosted many large family dinners and gatherings. The large living room opens into a good sized family room that overlooks the fields and the pond. And there is a full bathroom downstairs that also contains the laundry.An enclosed staircase leads to 4 generous bedrooms upstairs and another full bathroom with a tub/shower. All the bedrooms have closets. Another staircase leads to an open soaring attic space, with the potential for more living space if you so desire.Some details--there are mostly refinished original knotty pine floors throughout (except the kitchen), all new thermopane windows, 9 ft ceilings, original interior doors and hardware, and many upgrades done in 2011 (See Agent Remarks). While we thoroughly expect the new owner to further update the exterior and interior to their own taste, the bones of the house are simple and classic and are a good starting point.The dairy barn has been well preserved with a metal roof, and has been emptied of everything except for some hay. There is also a charming 2-story carriage barn that is in equally good condition. And there are a couple more useful equipment sheds.A lot of good times have been shared in this homestead but it is clear that the premises are now a blank canvas waiting for the next owners to enjoy and make their own--my sellers only wish that going forward the new owners will find the joy and happiness that they experienced growing up in this lovely place.

2046 Windfall, Tompkins, 13856 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1983

A MUST-SEE!! This spacious home and property has incrdeible views,located 15 minutes from Walton only 3 hours from NYC. 5 Bedrooms 2 Bath and 2 car detached garage on 19 acres with small pond and Orchard, Blueberry bushes, Grapes vines and Apple trees. Includes a large seperate garage could store up to 6 cars (second garage has its own well and septic) . There is plenty of space to enjoy privacy and the great outdoors with a large sitting porch for relaxing or entertaining. The Kitchen and Dining Room are very spacious with island and lots of dining space. The Livingroom has lots of windows with natural light and Great views, and a Beautiful woodburning stone Fireplace. It is wired for a back up generator if ever needed.There is a cleared Stone Quarry with potential towards the back of the property line.Basement has sump pump installed it does get water sometimes during heavy rain. includes tax ID'S 207.-1-13,228.-2-11 total of 3 parcels.

514 Windfall Run Hill Road, Tompkins, 13839 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Cabin | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Perched high in the mountains of Delaware County, this home is the perfect blend of treehouse and cabin with all the modern amenities. If you're looking to escape, drive up your private driveway to your cabin tucked in the woods and really get away from it all then look no further. On a 6+ acre lot there is plenty of room to social distance here. The exterior is exceptionally private and quiet and the interior is warm and inviting and open enough to enjoy good company and time with family. Scheduling your appointment today before this one is gone would be a wise choice.

