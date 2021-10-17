Check out these homes on the San Augustine market now

(San Augustine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

690 Fm 1992, San Augustine, 75972 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in None

COUNTRY HOME WITH 6.98 ACRES! 2BR Brick, CA/CH, FP, Large Living/Dining Combo, also has two other living areas, one could easily be turned into a bedroom! Carport, Separate Structure previously used as a Craft Room, could be used as a Man Cave, Game Room, or anything that you need it to be! Located on Paved Road!

116 Bellaire St, San Augustine, 75972 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming group of four homes on 5 city lots. fix up or tear down. Excellent opportunity for investors. Tenant occupying 120 Bellaire St., ****Home is QUARANTINED UNTIL MAY 14TH***** may drive by property. Addresses: 116, 118, 120, 122 &124 Bellaire St.. Seller will entertain all offers. Age of home is approximate P.O., located within walking distance of the middle school.

302 E Livingston, San Augustine, 75972 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in None

The best in small town living! Enjoy this gorgeous 4 br/3 bth home just off the square in Historic Downtown San Augustine. Spacious rooms and a custom kitchen that screams "We're going to Grandma's for Thanksgiving!" Enjoy evenings on the front porch or watch some football in the den... which could also be a 5th bedroom. This home has been lovingly taken care of with numerous updates throughout. The back yard is spacious and made for throwing the ball around. The insulated 40 X 12 storage area also has power and offers a variety of uses. The utility room is also super sized with room for that deep freeze. Don't let this be the one that got away. Call and make an appointment to get back to the country today.

228 Love Lane, Bronson, 75930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,195,000 | Farm | 3,931 Square Feet | Built in 2013

BREATHTAKING SUNSETS! 10+- BEAUTIFUL acres on Lake Sam Rayburn! QUIET, PEACEFULLY & SECLUDED. This gorgeous stone 4BR/3.5BA home is waiting for new owners. Unique finds such as the 10' windmill ceiling fan, the 100-yr-old mantle & countertops made from 100-yr-old wood purchased at Hawkins Furniture, custom copper vent-hood & copper farmhouse sink in kitchen are just a few of the fabulous finds in this home. You will find stained concrete floors, a slab strong enough for another story to be added, Balboa gas fireplaces (family room & screened porch), cabinetry made w/knotty alder wood, rustic wood beams, spacious rooms, Hoot aerobic system, well, 8 burner gas stove, underground electric to the home w/transformer, Generac Generator, 18X32 equip. shed w/limestone floor. Now, let's talk about the recreational activities from fishing, skiing, tubing, jet skiing or just basking in the sun on your own private beach area. It doesn't get any better than this. DO NOT WASTE TIME! Call NOW!

