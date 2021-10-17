CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

Check out these homes on the San Augustine market now

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 6 days ago

(San Augustine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjiVD_0cU436Ah00

690 Fm 1992, San Augustine, 75972

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in None

COUNTRY HOME WITH 6.98 ACRES! 2BR Brick, CA/CH, FP, Large Living/Dining Combo, also has two other living areas, one could easily be turned into a bedroom! Carport, Separate Structure previously used as a Craft Room, could be used as a Man Cave, Game Room, or anything that you need it to be! Located on Paved Road!

For open house information, contact Tammy Steptoe, Tammy Steptoe Realty at 936-598-2525

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203708)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c7OM_0cU436Ah00

116 Bellaire St, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming group of four homes on 5 city lots. fix up or tear down. Excellent opportunity for investors. Tenant occupying 120 Bellaire St., ****Home is QUARANTINED UNTIL MAY 14TH***** may drive by property. Addresses: 116, 118, 120, 122 &124 Bellaire St.. Seller will entertain all offers. Age of home is approximate P.O., located within walking distance of the middle school.

For open house information, contact Peggy Rains, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-62418)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btH7Q_0cU436Ah00

302 E Livingston, San Augustine, 75972

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in None

The best in small town living! Enjoy this gorgeous 4 br/3 bth home just off the square in Historic Downtown San Augustine. Spacious rooms and a custom kitchen that screams "We're going to Grandma's for Thanksgiving!" Enjoy evenings on the front porch or watch some football in the den... which could also be a 5th bedroom. This home has been lovingly taken care of with numerous updates throughout. The back yard is spacious and made for throwing the ball around. The insulated 40 X 12 storage area also has power and offers a variety of uses. The utility room is also super sized with room for that deep freeze. Don't let this be the one that got away. Call and make an appointment to get back to the country today.

For open house information, contact Bobby Bridwell, Coldwell Banker Blueberry Realty at 936-552-7877

Copyright © 2021 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100966)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EC1yZ_0cU436Ah00

228 Love Lane, Bronson, 75930

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,195,000 | Farm | 3,931 Square Feet | Built in 2013

BREATHTAKING SUNSETS! 10+- BEAUTIFUL acres on Lake Sam Rayburn! QUIET, PEACEFULLY & SECLUDED. This gorgeous stone 4BR/3.5BA home is waiting for new owners. Unique finds such as the 10' windmill ceiling fan, the 100-yr-old mantle & countertops made from 100-yr-old wood purchased at Hawkins Furniture, custom copper vent-hood & copper farmhouse sink in kitchen are just a few of the fabulous finds in this home. You will find stained concrete floors, a slab strong enough for another story to be added, Balboa gas fireplaces (family room & screened porch), cabinetry made w/knotty alder wood, rustic wood beams, spacious rooms, Hoot aerobic system, well, 8 burner gas stove, underground electric to the home w/transformer, Generac Generator, 18X32 equip. shed w/limestone floor. Now, let's talk about the recreational activities from fishing, skiing, tubing, jet skiing or just basking in the sun on your own private beach area. It doesn't get any better than this. DO NOT WASTE TIME! Call NOW!

For open house information, contact Teri Summers, Allman Company at 409-698-3338

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-201291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
San Augustine, TX
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
Person
Sam Rayburn
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
50
Followers
289
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy