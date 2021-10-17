On the hunt for a home in Concordia? These houses are on the market

(Concordia, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Concordia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

732 W 8Th St, Concordia, 66901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This bungalow style home has a living room and dining room combination with beautiful original wood work, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, two bedrooms, and a full bath on the main level. The upstairs is one big bedroom with two closets and an unfinished bath. One car detached garage in the back. This home features a nice covered front porch, and beautiful original wood work. There is a one car detached garage in the back with off street parking. This home sits on a corner lot. Would make a nice starter home or investment property!

615 E 13Th, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Nice move in ready home! New wood floors in family room and dining area! New paint in family room and bedrooms! Features open floor plan with new paint throughout! All new kitchen appliances that stay! Features 3 main floor bedrooms 2 baths, Huge fenced in backyard with with concrete stand patio, dog run and storage shed! Large open finished basement with wood burning stove. Large family room, half bath, attached garage and walk out door from the basement for access! Nice landscape throughout! Definite must see to appreciate!

1334 Rust Road, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This Property to be surveyed off and to contain 4 acres or less upstairs has 2 bedroom large bath and landing area for bonus space

1015 2Nd Ave, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This cozy home is just what you've been looking for! A unique layout and landscape make this home stand out from the rest. Open living room and dinning area with a large picture window with plenty of natural light. Perfect one level home for anyone who doesn't like many steps, attached garage, fireplace, updated bathroom, screened in porch room, new interior paint, recently installed new roof, appliances are included! This back yard is a must see to appreciate.

