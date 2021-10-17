CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood Falls, MN

House hunt Redwood Falls: See what’s on the market now

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(Redwood Falls, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Redwood Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFV6y_0cU432dn00

36145 Harvest Avenue, Belview, 56214

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This site was just surveyed to 3.07 acres. The home on the site includes, 2 bdrm/2bath, full basement with forced air heat and central AC, updated flooring and kitchen, vinyl siding, private septic and well. Plenty of room to add outbuildings!! Great starter home! Call us today!

For open house information, contact Valerie Stephens, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6005612)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWWuE_0cU432dn00

136 Woodhill Road, Redwood Falls, 56283

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Striking family home on nearly one acre private lot in the Ponderosa addition in Redwood Falls! This 3 bdrm/3 bath home has potential for more bedrooms and more finishable space in the basement! The home features new siding, newer roof, some replaced windows, attached double garage, 2 fireplaces, built-ins, main floor laundry/mud room, new paver patio, new AC unit, beautiful views, privacy and so much more! Call us today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Valerie Stephens, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6103860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6e0h_0cU432dn00

370 N Quarry Drive, Morton, 56270

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Nicely updated modern home at a great price. This home features a large eat in kitchen, lots of updates, main floor laundry and a huge back yard on a quite street. Updates done to home include new paint throughout, new flooring, and front yard landscaping. Some of the great amenities to this lovely home include a walk-in side entrance for convenient storing of your coats and shoes, double access to the full main floor bathroom, a walk-in closet and a a bedroom on the main level. The multiple windows throughout the kitchen, side entrance and living room provide lots of natural light to make this home feel open and airy. The outside provides on street parking, a single car garage with gravel access, and some additional parking spots next to the garage if need be. Don't look past the large backyard with plenty of room to incorporate a patio, deck, garden, hot tub or all of the above. Appliance are negotiable.

For open house information, contact Melanie Harris, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6099068)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWTFY_0cU432dn00

35797 Liberty Avenue, Redwood Falls, 56283

5 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Imagine relaxing each evening to a gentle breeze blowing & the scene of a sunset from one of two spacious porches. This beautiful rambler is set on an inviting 10-acre site & features vaulted ceilings with an open layout. The kitchen comes equipped with hickory cabinets, soft touch close, pull out shelves, a spice rack, & a spacious pantry. You will also love your master bedroom complete with private master bath & walk-in closet. As you move to the lower level of this home, you will be welcomed by a cozy fireplace & a wet bar. Then, sliding glass doors invite you out to the patio which is already equipped for a whirlpool, if you choose. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has a 3+ attached, heated, & insulated garage. There is more space for your toys in the 2013 insulated 40x48 machine shed with in-floor heat. Also included an additional 1140sqft 2011 commercial building that you can tailor to your needs. The possibilities with this property are endless and we cannot wait to bring you home.

For open house information, contact Geri Theis, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028808)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Redwood Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Redwood Falls, MN
Business
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
34
Followers
365
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy