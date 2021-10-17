House hunt Redwood Falls: See what’s on the market now

(Redwood Falls, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Redwood Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

36145 Harvest Avenue, Belview, 56214 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This site was just surveyed to 3.07 acres. The home on the site includes, 2 bdrm/2bath, full basement with forced air heat and central AC, updated flooring and kitchen, vinyl siding, private septic and well. Plenty of room to add outbuildings!! Great starter home! Call us today!

136 Woodhill Road, Redwood Falls, 56283 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Striking family home on nearly one acre private lot in the Ponderosa addition in Redwood Falls! This 3 bdrm/3 bath home has potential for more bedrooms and more finishable space in the basement! The home features new siding, newer roof, some replaced windows, attached double garage, 2 fireplaces, built-ins, main floor laundry/mud room, new paver patio, new AC unit, beautiful views, privacy and so much more! Call us today for your showing!

370 N Quarry Drive, Morton, 56270 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Nicely updated modern home at a great price. This home features a large eat in kitchen, lots of updates, main floor laundry and a huge back yard on a quite street. Updates done to home include new paint throughout, new flooring, and front yard landscaping. Some of the great amenities to this lovely home include a walk-in side entrance for convenient storing of your coats and shoes, double access to the full main floor bathroom, a walk-in closet and a a bedroom on the main level. The multiple windows throughout the kitchen, side entrance and living room provide lots of natural light to make this home feel open and airy. The outside provides on street parking, a single car garage with gravel access, and some additional parking spots next to the garage if need be. Don't look past the large backyard with plenty of room to incorporate a patio, deck, garden, hot tub or all of the above. Appliance are negotiable.

35797 Liberty Avenue, Redwood Falls, 56283 5 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Imagine relaxing each evening to a gentle breeze blowing & the scene of a sunset from one of two spacious porches. This beautiful rambler is set on an inviting 10-acre site & features vaulted ceilings with an open layout. The kitchen comes equipped with hickory cabinets, soft touch close, pull out shelves, a spice rack, & a spacious pantry. You will also love your master bedroom complete with private master bath & walk-in closet. As you move to the lower level of this home, you will be welcomed by a cozy fireplace & a wet bar. Then, sliding glass doors invite you out to the patio which is already equipped for a whirlpool, if you choose. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has a 3+ attached, heated, & insulated garage. There is more space for your toys in the 2013 insulated 40x48 machine shed with in-floor heat. Also included an additional 1140sqft 2011 commercial building that you can tailor to your needs. The possibilities with this property are endless and we cannot wait to bring you home.

