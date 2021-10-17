Tonopah-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tonopah, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tonopah. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3816 N 424Th Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Must see this home** 4 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home sits on a 5-Acre property with a private well. This home has a split floorplan, with large master bedroom. & walk in closet, an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings,. There is an indoor laundry room with cabinets. Bring your Rv's, Horses & Toys and enjoy this 5 Acre property with beautiful mountain views and a cleared landscape.

2934 N 333Rd Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,000 | Mobile Home | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Large split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with one water share (shared well) parcel is 4 acres, however, in the process of being split into four 1-acre parcels. This listing represents lot C which is 1 full acre. Spacious kitchen with island that opens up into a huge living room. The property is served by a private well. No HOA and plenty of room for Horses, Toys & RV parking. Come see why Bill Gates purchased 24,000 acres to build a future smart city. Tonopah is the last of the affordable housing in Maricopa County. Encourage you to purchase while it's still affordable. Just completed the remodel, come see, it's turn-key ready for immediate move-in, it won't last!

35948 W Weldon Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in 2006

WELCOME HOME ROPERS! Amazing MOUNTAIN VIEWS HORSE Property MOVE-IN READY. 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, BONUS ROOM, 3/Car Garage. OPEN FP w/ 9'+/VAULTED CEILINGS. Kitchen opens up to the LV Room & it boasts of wrap-around kitchen ISLAND, QUARTZ countertops, SS Appliances, 40'' Glazed-Raised Cabinets. SPLIT FP w/HUGE Master bedroom including bedroom retreat, double sinks, garden tub, stand up shower, private toilet & spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets & UPGRADED CARPET. Horse area offers 4 HORSE TURNOUT STALLS (24x32) w/Four 12x12 Separate Shades, additionally a 12x12 Hay Shed & Chicken Coop. 20' RV Gates on each side of the home, plenty of trailer parking to turn around, FULLY FENCED property & Citrus Trees. Walking Distance to Team Roping, 5-S Winter Horse Camp & more! AZ Horse Corner for Roping Practice also nearby. Bring your RV, Toys, Horses & more!

36615 W Buckeye Road, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Wonderful remodeled home on 2.19 Acres with partial fencing around 3 sides. This great home is totally move-in ready. New paint inside and outside, new flooring throughout, new counter tops, new cabinets, new kitchen sink, new toilets, new stove, newer AC. All with neutral colors throughout this great open floorplan. Come enjoy the life in the country with privacy, and no HOA, and the best sunsets in the valley!

