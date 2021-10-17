CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tonopah, AZ

Tonopah-curious? These homes are on the market

Tonopah Digest
Tonopah Digest
 6 days ago

(Tonopah, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tonopah. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hV5l_0cU431l400

3816 N 424Th Avenue, Tonopah, 85354

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Must see this home** 4 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home sits on a 5-Acre property with a private well. This home has a split floorplan, with large master bedroom. & walk in closet, an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings,. There is an indoor laundry room with cabinets. Bring your Rv's, Horses & Toys and enjoy this 5 Acre property with beautiful mountain views and a cleared landscape.

For open house information, contact Elaine Bower, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6275089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czjk3_0cU431l400

2934 N 333Rd Avenue, Tonopah, 85354

3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,000 | Mobile Home | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Large split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with one water share (shared well) parcel is 4 acres, however, in the process of being split into four 1-acre parcels. This listing represents lot C which is 1 full acre. Spacious kitchen with island that opens up into a huge living room. The property is served by a private well. No HOA and plenty of room for Horses, Toys & RV parking. Come see why Bill Gates purchased 24,000 acres to build a future smart city. Tonopah is the last of the affordable housing in Maricopa County. Encourage you to purchase while it's still affordable. Just completed the remodel, come see, it's turn-key ready for immediate move-in, it won't last!

For open house information, contact J. Dean Essa, Arizona Elite Properties at 480-899-9010

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6242767)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cicX3_0cU431l400

35948 W Weldon Avenue, Tonopah, 85354

4 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in 2006

WELCOME HOME ROPERS! Amazing MOUNTAIN VIEWS HORSE Property MOVE-IN READY. 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, BONUS ROOM, 3/Car Garage. OPEN FP w/ 9'+/VAULTED CEILINGS. Kitchen opens up to the LV Room & it boasts of wrap-around kitchen ISLAND, QUARTZ countertops, SS Appliances, 40'' Glazed-Raised Cabinets. SPLIT FP w/HUGE Master bedroom including bedroom retreat, double sinks, garden tub, stand up shower, private toilet & spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets & UPGRADED CARPET. Horse area offers 4 HORSE TURNOUT STALLS (24x32) w/Four 12x12 Separate Shades, additionally a 12x12 Hay Shed & Chicken Coop. 20' RV Gates on each side of the home, plenty of trailer parking to turn around, FULLY FENCED property & Citrus Trees. Walking Distance to Team Roping, 5-S Winter Horse Camp & more! AZ Horse Corner for Roping Practice also nearby. Bring your RV, Toys, Horses & more!

For open house information, contact Wendy Covarrubias, Glass House International at 480-363-0814

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6304353)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLSLR_0cU431l400

36615 W Buckeye Road, Tonopah, 85354

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Wonderful remodeled home on 2.19 Acres with partial fencing around 3 sides. This great home is totally move-in ready. New paint inside and outside, new flooring throughout, new counter tops, new cabinets, new kitchen sink, new toilets, new stove, newer AC. All with neutral colors throughout this great open floorplan. Come enjoy the life in the country with privacy, and no HOA, and the best sunsets in the valley!

For open house information, contact Lori Soland, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6295615)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Tonopah, AZ
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Citrus Trees#Glass House#Horses Toys#Homesmart#Hoa#Arizona Elite Properties#Bedrooms 2 Baths#The Lv Room#Quartz Countertops#Ss Appliances
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Tonopah Digest

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah, AZ
42
Followers
323
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy