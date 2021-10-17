CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2: Time, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, starting pitchers for Sunday

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

After winning Game 1 on Austin Riley's walk-off RBI single Saturday, the Atlanta Braves are riding high heading into the second game of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night

The Dodgers went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the series opener and didn't score after the fourth inning. Los Angeles finds itself in a hole again, having fallen behind 2-1 in the NLDS and 3-1 in last year's best-of-seven NLCS against the Braves, ultimately coming back to win.

Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer made two starts against the Braves in the regular season, giving up four earned runs in 12 innings with 18 strikeouts and no walks.

Here's everything you need to know for Game 2 on Sunday:

Time : 7:38 p.m. ET

TV channel : TBS

Live stream : TBS.com

Starting pitchers : RHP Max Scherzer, Dodgers vs. RHP Ian Anderson, Braves

Betting info : SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc6WT_0cU430sL00
Corey Seager, Blake Treinen and Will Smith speak on the mound during Game 1. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

What time is Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2?

First pitch is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. on Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Braves on?

Game 2 of the NLCS will air on TBS .

How do I live stream NLCS Game 2 – Dodgers vs. Braves?

You can stream Dodgers vs. Braves on TBS.com .

Who are the Dodgers, Braves starting pitchers for Game 2?

Dodgers: RHP Max Scherzer – The three-time Cy Young winner came out of the bullpen in Game 5 of the NLDS to earn his first career save and has pitched 12 ⅓ innings in the 2021 postseason so already, giving up jut two earned runs.

Braves : RHP Ian Anderson – The 23-year-old pitched five shutout innings to get the win in Game 3 of the NLDS and now has a 0.76 ERA in five career postseason starts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2: Time, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, starting pitchers for Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Cy Young
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Blake Treinen
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers’ chief competition for Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer revealed

For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Braves Nlcs Game#The Atlanta Braves#Nlcs#Braves Betting#Usa Today Sports#Tbs Com
Outsider.com

Did Chipper Jones Get Pearls from Braves’ Joc Pederson?

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of an already exciting NLCS with a trip to the World Series on the line. However, Braves outfielder Joc Pederson and his pearl necklace are once again stealing the show. If you didn’t watch the first two games of...
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers hammered by Braves, face elimination in NLCS

Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
MLB
Sportico

Dodgers Win Delays Free Agent Decisions for Baseball’s Top Payroll

The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in this season with a Major League-record $267.2 million player payroll. And they will have to be just as adept this off-season trying to retain many of their nine key free agents that form the core of this highly successful team. That spending figure was $119.7 million more than that of the Atlanta Braves, who were 12th at $147.5 million and still lead the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series three games to two with Game 6 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday night. Last year in the Globe Life Field bubble the Dodgers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Hedge bets are in play as baseball playoff elimination nears

The biggest bet I ever won was also the most heartbreaking to collect. In the winter of 1998, while sitting in the Bally’s sportsbook in Las Vegas, I learned my hometown San Diego Padres had acquired World Series-winning ace Kevin Brown from the Florida Marlins to boost an already strong roster.
MLB
CBS LA

Disappointed Dodgers Fans React To 9-2 Loss In Game 4 Of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a thrilling comeback win on the previous night, Dodgers fans came back down to earth on Wednesday night after a disappointing 9-2 loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The loss puts the Dodgers into all to familiar 3-1 series hole for the second straight year. Dodgers fans started pouring out of the stadium following a four-run ninth inning from the Atlanta Braves. Fans say they think the Dodgers made too many mistakes tonight putting themselves in a do or die position where they need to win the next three games to advance to...
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

281K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy