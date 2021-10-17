On the hunt for a home in Red Bud? These houses are on the market

(Red Bud, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Bud. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

402 Main Street, Ruma, 62278 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Handyman Special! Lots to do but great potential. Could be a perfect rental or a fixer upper for yourself! This is your opportunity for a cheap investment and turn this into a real charmer! Property being sold as is. Price to sell quick!

6574 Crook Road, Waterloo, 62298 4 Beds 4 Baths | $684,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,455 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this GORGEOUS property. One of a kind /10 acres (waterloo Schools)! Professional indoor arena w/ 8 stalls was built as a professional Dressage training facility. This 75 x 175 structure is not your typical "barn". This is a luxury home for your 4 legged family w/multiple turn outs & safety vinyl strap fencing. Barn has water & septic, bunk house w/full bath, washer dryer hookups, lounge area, kitchenette + upstairs bunkhouse overlooking the arena (announcer stand?). Pro-grade outdoor 100 x 200 arena. This place will make your equestrians superstars! All brick home & over 4,400 sq ft finished w/new paint & carpet. 4 beds, 4 baths, walk out finished basement w/safe room/storm bunker. Barn could be used for various purposes if not in horses. Just south of Waterloo & the topography is stunning w/vistas in all directions. Home has vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen w/staggered height cabinets. Breakfast room overlooks barn facility w/a wall of windows. Full master suite. Walk out.

619 Katie Drive, Waterloo, 62298 3 Beds 4 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 2001

COME SEE, COME BUY this fantastic 3-sided brick 3 BR, 3.5 BA situated on a huge corner lot. To begin you will just love the large covered front porch! Inside the home leads to a spacious living area w/vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & formal dining room. Eat in kitchen features beautiful arched window, all kitchen appliances, & door leading to covered patio and backyard. Large Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en-suite w/dual sinks & separate soaking tub/shower. Two nice sized bedrooms, full bath, half-bath & utility room w/cabinets complete the main floor. Partially-finished lower level has a huge family room, a bonus room w/large walk-in closet (could be used as a bedroom-no egress) & full bath. Garage features entry to basement as another great bonus! Large storage area w/great built-in shelving. Beautiful yard that has been treated since ownership. A 10x12 double-door shed for additional outside storage. Easy access to Rte. 3 & walking distance to Lakeview Park & walking trails!

452 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298 2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Villa" is one of many floor plans offered in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction since 1996 and offer Impressive Modern Designs. The Villa floor plan is a modern open concept plan, 2x6 construction, with hardwood foyer, fireplace with marble surround & wood mantle in the living room, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features bay window, a spacious Master bath with double bowl vanity and 5' walk in shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Step out the back door and enjoy the covered patio with ceiling fan. This home will also include a full, unfinished basement, 2-car 21' deep x 24' wide garage. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to Seller. Photos and virtual tours are samples only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months. To view this floor plan Visit the Display Model at 1904 Ravenel, Swansea, IL.

