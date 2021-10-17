CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ME

On the hunt for a home in Fairfield? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Fairfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGjHd_0cU42xSo00

191 Royal Pines Lane, Burnham, 04922

4 Beds 2 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2012

If you have always dreamed of owning a home on the lake in Maine, opportunity awaits at this 2012 built turn-key home on Winnecook Lake in Burnham. Almost new inside and out, home was only lightly used seasonally by family members. Over built with open, spacious rooms featuring 4 BRs 2 BA, 2400 sft., 2 car garage on 1 acre. 100 feet of sandy beach is a rare find!! Completely furnished and applianced including the dock and outdoor furniture. There is still time to enjoy as a summer home or move in year-round. Life is better at the Lake! One year Home Warranty included.

For open house information, contact Linda Gardiner, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149106431)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETriP_0cU42xSo00

234 Bog Road, Albion, 04910

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Situated in a peaceful, pastoral setting is this ranch home ready to fulfill your first floor living needs. Featuring an open floor plan kitchen and dining area, you'll find ample room for friends to gather around the cozy wood stove while preparing meals together. The dining area is light-filled and features a sliding door out to the side yard. The large living room with high ceilings and glass door welcomes in an abundance of natural light. Featuring a beautiful wood stove for warmth and a heat pump for cooling, this is sure to be a favorite room. Two bedrooms, an office space, full bath/laundry, and utility room round out the single floor layout. Need storage space? An attached garage offers room for your vehicle and other equipment. A new, detached two-bay gambrel-style garage gives you two floors of space for a workshop and vehicles. Finish off the second story in the garage as a bonus room, studio, or office. Two additional outbuildings can be used for gardening or that ''me shed'' you've always wanted. High speed internet is available, and Waterville, Unity, and Augusta are an easy commute away. Come explore the opportunity for this lovely ranch to be your new country home!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cross, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149528524)

311 Upper Ridge Road, Fairfield, 04937

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1953

1953+/- 2 bedroom. 1 Bath, Brick sided ranch, Out Building, on 1.03 acre lot, Sold As 'This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer's agent by clicking on the 'Make Offer' button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.'

For open house information, contact Donna Vainio, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147796600)

